Kobelco’s new SK380SRLC-7 brings the power of a 38-metric-ton excavator but with the tailswing of a smaller machine.

With a tailswing radius of 6 feet 3 inches, the SK380 can fit in tight spaces, as well as operate safely in a 12-foot road lane, making it ideal for highway work, Kobelco says. The tailswing is more than 5 feet shorter than Kobelco's 38-metric-ton SK350LC-11.

The company says it gave the SK380 more reach, lift capacity, digging depth, breakout force and swing torque for performing such tasks as street repairs, site development, landscaping and underground utilities.

It runs on a 265-horsepower Isuzu engine that requires no diesel particulate filter. It uses a diesel oxidation catalyst and selective catalytic reduction to meet Tier 4 Final emissions standards.

Kobelco says the SK380 achieves top-of-class digging depth at nearly 23 feet. It boasts a max digging reach of almost 36 feet and a digging force of 46,800 pound-force.

The SK380 gets the same size cab as a conventional large excavator, with wide access doors, air conditioner, heated adjustable air-ride suspension seat, 10-inch color monitor, ergonomic lever angles, LED interior lights and tilting left-side console. The operator gets camera views of the rear and the right and left sides. Glass windows surround the cab for operator visibility.

Kobelco The excavator is equipped with Kobelco’s intelligent control system to make its operation smoother and intuitive. For instance, when extra lift capacity is needed, the operator can enable Heavy Lift. When more digging power is needed, Power Boost instantly adds 10% more digging power with no time limit. Automatic Independent Travel dedicates one hydraulic pump to travel and the other pump to the attachment. That sets a constant travel speed even while swinging and using an attachment, and it makes carrying large pipes safer because of the smoother operation, the company says.

Kobelco made access to the cooling unit, engine compartment and electrical components easier and provides a four-year, 4,000-hour standard warranty on the excavator.

Quick specs

Operating weight: 84,700 lbs. (38 t)

Engine: Isuzu 265 net hp @ 1,900 rpm

Tailswing radius: 6’3”

Lifting capacity: 27,540 lbs.

Max dig depth: 22’11”

Max dig reach: 35’10”

Bucket capacity: 0.75-1.875 cu. yd.

Max bucket dig force: 46,800 lbf

