Details Released in Death of Dozer Operator Buried Under Coal Pile

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jan 7, 2025
Cody Jordan who died in dozer accident at Georgetown SC power plant with family
Cody Jordan with fiancée and son
GoFundMe page

An investigation into how a 24-year-old operator died after he and his dozer were swallowed in a pile of coal at a South Carolina power plant has revealed new information about how the accident occurred.

According to S.C. Occupational Safety & Health Administration records, Cody Jordan was operating a Cat D9T dozer at about 6 p.m. May 23 at Santee Cooper’s coal-fired Winyah Generating Station in Georgetown.

Jordan was pushing coal from a pile into the feeder conveyor belt system when the dozer fell off the edge of the 40-foot-high pile. He and the dozer became engulfed in coal. Jordan died from traumatic chest injuries from the weight of the coal and the dozer, according to SCOSHA.

SCOSHA determined that Jordan had turned off the dozer’s GPS system and radio, which provide location tracking and sound an alarm when it nears the edge of the coal pile. The GPS also lets management know where the dozers are on the coal yard.

“The Operator misconduct of shutting down certain defense mechanisms resulted in this fatality,” SCOSHA’s report said. The compliance officer “determined Santee Cooper did not have knowledge or a way to determine when the GPS was turned off.”

According to SCOSHA's report, management did not know the GPS and radio had been turned off, and there were no witnesses to the accident. Management received a report 30 minutes later that Jordan was missing.

According to the SCOSHA report, dozer operators are responsible for pushing coal into multiple feeders on the opposite side of the coal pile. The operators await radio communication from supervisors on when to push coal to the feeders. When not pushing coal, operators wait at the bottom of the pile. They undergo training before starting work at the plant.

Jordan had worked for five years for MOR PPM, a maintenance and management contractor hired by Santee Cooper. No fines or citations appear to have been issued against MOR PPM.

SCOSHA cited Santee Cooper with not reporting a fatality in the required time and issued a $3,500 penalty. Companies are required by law to report an employee death to OSHA within eight hours.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Presented by Michelin North America
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!

Santee Cooper released the following statement concerning the fatality:

“Cody Jordan’s death was a tragic accident. South Carolina OSHA has investigated it and issued no citations against Santee Cooper that relate to the accident itself.

“OSHA did issue an administrative citation, which we disagree with and have contested through an administrative law process.”

According to SCOSHA's report, Santee contested the penalty because it had determined that subcontractor MOR PPM would report the fatality to OSHA, which it did at about 7:30 a.m. May 25. Santee argued that "it would not need to report to avoid multiple reporting of the same fatality," the report said. SCOSHA upheld its citation after a closing conference in November. 

The report added that MOR PPM employees are under the day-to-day supervision of Santee Cooper. 

Emergency responders worked for about 24 hours to recover Jordan’s body from under the coal, according to news reports. Rescue workers first had to stabilize the coal pile before locating the dozer and the body. It also took several hours to locate the body and dozer underneath the coal, according to SCOSHA's report. The dozer was found first, and a vacuum truck was used to remove the coal from the cab. Jordan’s body was not in the cab and was found later.

The SCOSHA report indicated that Santee Cooper counsel declined to provide "company safety rules, policies, procedures, employee handbook ... due to objections made by representing counsel explaining that the request for these documents is overbroad and vague."  

The Georgetown resident and Conway native leaves behind a fiancée and a son.


Related Stories
Maxresdefault 6740c5c50bb8f
Dozers
A Closer Look: Next-Gen Caterpillar D8 Dozer Gets Enhanced Operator Experience
HD Hyundai Construction Equipment HD130 bulldozer
Dozers
Hyundai Launches its Second Dozer, the HD130
John Deere 550 P-Tier dozer pushing dirt
Dozers
John Deere Launches Next Gen SmartGrade for Small Dozers
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Partner Insights
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Top Stories
red 2025 Ram HD 2500 towing ATVs on mountain highway
Pickups
2025 Ram Heavy Duty & Chassis Cab Trucks Get New Cummins Diesel Engine
The 430-horsepower Turbo Diesel delivers a 70% rise in torque. The diesel option is offered on 2500 and 3500 HD and 3500, 4500, 5500 Chassis.
Maxresdefault 677837a7c98bc
Excavators
Closer Look: Komatsu’s Mass Earthmoving Excavator, the PC900LC-11
Deere autonomous 460E-II articulated dump truck with Deere excavator in background
Off-Road Trucks
John Deere Unveils its First Self-Driving Articulated Dump Truck (Video)
Maxresdefault 6777ef25cd2f6
The Dirt
A Backhoe from Bobcat? – New B760 for North America Revealed
Track loader with tilted dozer blade
Construction Equipment
All Hail the Track Loader! Equipment World’s Top 10 Stories of 2024
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency
Download the free guide now and implement all 13 steps in your shop today.
DownloadView All