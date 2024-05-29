Dozer Operator Dies in Coal-Mound Collapse in S.C.

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
May 29, 2024
aerial view Santee Cooper Winyah Generating Station coal-fired plant Georgetown SC
Santee Cooper Winyah Generating Station coal-fired plant, Georgetown, S.C.
Santee Cooper

A 23-year-old dozer operator died May 23 after being buried along with his bulldozer in a pile of coal at a power plant in Georgetown, South Carolina.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. May 23, and it took about 24 hours to recover his body. Rescue workers first had to stabilize the coal pile before locating the dozer and the body.

The Georgetown County coroner reported that Robert Dakota “Cody” Wade Jordan died from injuries after the coal mound collapsed underneath the dozer. The Georgetown resident and Conway native leaves behind a fiancée and a son.

Jordan had worked for five years for MOR PPM, a maintenance and management contractor hired by Santee Cooper at its coal-fired Winyah Generating Station.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with our colleague and his family,” said a statement from Bobby Ollis, president of MOR PPM.

A Santee Cooper spokesperson released a statement May 24 during the recovery operation:

“This is a difficult situation, and our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved and to their families. The operator works for a contractor that Santee Cooper has used for years.”

Both Santee Cooper and the U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration are investigating the incident, according to news reports.

Related Stories
Gomaco PS-2600 Placer/Spreader
Safety & Compliance
Indiana Contractor Fined for Fatal Concrete Placer Accident
stock image mobile crane hoisting concrete beam
Safety & Compliance
2 Subs Fined After Project Manager Killed by Crane Collapse in Fla.
collapsed trench knoxville tenn. where worker died
Safety & Compliance
18 Workers Killed in Trench Collapses Since Record Deadly 2022
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Construction worker pouring bottle of water over head
Safety
29 "Cool" Gadgets and Gear for Working in the Heat
There's no secret to keeping cool on the jobsite, but these products might offer some added relief.
Case F Series Compact Wheel Loaders
Compact equipment
Case CE Refines its F Series Compact Wheel Loaders (Video)
black Hennessey 2024 Ford F-150 Velociraptor side view on road
Pickups
“911 Turbo of Trucks”: Hennessey’s New Ford F-150 VelociRaptor Tops 1,000 HP
Maxresdefault 6650ad0d21180
The Dirt
Fact vs. Fiction – The Truth About Autonomous Equipment
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Featured Sponsor
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Construction Fleet Management: 2024 Buyers Guide
DownloadView All