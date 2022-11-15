EquipmentWatch has named Kubota’s L47 as the backhoe with the highest retained value for 2022.

With a five-year retained value of 79%, the L47 was 17 percentage points higher than the overall average for the category.

Retained values are what an owner can anticipate a piece of equipment to be worth after a given period. For EquipmentWatch’s Highest Retained Value awards, the timeframe is five years, so the retained values shown here are the anticipated values for a piece of equipment five years from now. Analysis was limited to models still sold in 2022 to ensure these results can be applied to buying decisions today.

Retained values are often related to the concept of depreciation, which is a measure of how far a piece of equipment’s value decreases over time. Retained values are an important factor in equipment purchase or lease decisions, as some new equipment holds its value better than others over time. This could mean more money in your pocket when it comes time to trade it in.

Power and Performance

The L47 offers the capabilities of three machines in one for front loader, backhoe and tractor work, making it a versatile model for independent contractors, landscapers and rental houses.

Powered by a Tier 4 Final 47.1-gross-horsepower E-TVCS diesel engine, the machine has 2,848 pounds of lift capacity, a bucket digging force of 5,825 pounds and a maximum digging depth of 10 feet, 1 inch.

A throttle-up switch on the joystick increases engine speed without increasing travel speed, while the HST transmission allows for easy speed and direction changes without shifting or clutching.

Using the lever-engaged backhoe crawling mode, the operator can reposition the machine while remaining at the backhoe controls. Side-positioned loader controls, display and engine controls provide information at a glance whether using the loader or the backhoe.

Attachments and tools can be changed quickly thanks to a quick coupler with auxiliary hydraulics in the front and a three-point hitch and rear auxiliary valves on the back of the machine.

The L47 is compatible with the BT1000B backhoe and the TL1200 front loader.

Top Alternatives

According to EquipmentWatch, the other two models most likely to retain their value over a five-year period are the Deere 310SL HL and 315SL.

At EquipmentWatch, retained values are calculated using market data, depreciation standards and a proprietary algorithm. For more information on their methodology, click here. EquipmentWatch is owned by Randall Reilly, the parent company of Equipment World.

Quick Specs

Gross Engine Horsepower: 47.1

PTO Horsepower: 22

Hydraulic Flow: 25 gallons per minute

Three Point Linkage Type: Category I

Three Point Linkage Capacity: 2,765 pounds