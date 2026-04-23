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Sunward Expands in U.S. with Its Largest Compact Track Loader, the SWTL5238

The Chinese manufacturer's second CTL for the U.S. weighs 11,850 pounds and runs on a 114-horsepower Kubota engine.

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 23, 2026
Sunward's SWTL5238 will be its second, largest CTL in the U.S. market.
Sunward's SWTL5238 will be its second, largest CTL in the U.S. market.
Equipment World

Among the sea of new machines at ConExpo 2026 was the SWTL5238, the latest compact track loader offering from Chinese manufacturer Sunward.

Sunward pulled the curtain off the SWTL5238 compact track loader at the show, with a custom American flag wrap to celebrate the CTL’s U.S. launch.

At 11,850 pounds, the SWTL5238 offers a rated operating capacity of 3,307 pounds, a tipping load of 9,449 pounds, a bucket cylinder breakout force rated at 8,598 pounds, and a suspended undercarriage system. The SWTL5238 represents the second compact track loader Sunward has brought to the U.S. market, after the 9,700-pound SWTL4538.

Swtl SideEquipment World

A key feature on the SWTL5238 is the upward-swinging door on the pressurized cab that can be opened with the boom in any position. Inside the cab, updated levers control key functions.

The hydraulic system offers electronically controlled assistance to improve function and response. Operators will also have a rear-mounted hydraulic cooling system with temperature-controlled speed regulation, improving both engine performance and cold-start capabilities, the company says.

Sunward also highlights its easy access to service checkpoints and hydraulic components through the rear swinging door. Many major components can be accessed by simply tilting the ROPS cab.

The SWTL5238 runs on a 114-horsepower Kubota V3800-T engine.

Sunward SWTL5238 Compact Track Loader Specs

  • Operating weight: 11,850 pounds
  • Rated operating capacity: 3,307 pounds
  • Tipping load: 9,449 pounds
  • Breakout force, bucket cylinder: 8,598 pounds
  • Breakout force, boom cylinder: 6,614 pounds
  • Bucket capacity: 21.2 cubic feet
  • Engine: Kubota V3800-T
  • Power: 114.1 horsepower
  • Dump height: 8.6 feet
  • Dump reach: 3.25 feet
  • Track width: 5 feet
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