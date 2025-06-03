“Pig in a Bucket!” – Loose Hog Caught with Compact Track Loader (Video)

Deputy's body cam video in Wayne, Wisconsin, shows how to capture a pig with a CTL.
Deputy's body cam video in Wayne, Wisconsin, shows how to capture a pig with a CTL.
Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

Compact track loaders have a multitude of uses – even capturing an escaped pig.

That’s what happened May 24 in Wayne, Wisconsin, when deputies got a call that one was seen roaming a subdivision about 700 feet from the farm.

In a video posted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, a CTL arrives after deputies chased and restrained the pig by rope in a roadside ditch. (Check out the video at the end of this article.)

“After a brief hoof pursuit through the quiet subdivision, one deputy lassoed the suspect like a county fair champion,” reads the post. “The pig, clearly unimpressed, took a refreshing dip in a ditch while the next phase of the operation was developed.”

After the CTL arrives, the operator steps out and takes a moment to stare at the pig.

“What’s the plan?” he asks.

“Get her in there and get her home,” says a deputy.

“You think she’ll go in there?” the operator asks, referring to the CTL bucket.

“Not reasonably,” comes the reply. “We’ll probably have to force her.”

The operator seems willing to give it a try.

“OK, piggy, enough fun for the day,” he says.

So begins a 5-minute or so tug of war with a feisty pig – caught on a deputy’s body cam. With the help of plywood and a little ingenuity, this piggy went … all the way home.

 

 

 

