Want a compact track loader that looks slick and supports a good cause? JCB may have just the machine for you.

A new special-edition VetsAid Teleskid is now available at JCB dealers nationwide. This commemorative model features a military-green finish, custom-stitched VetsAid seat and personalized dog tags.

For each machine sold, JCB will donate $1,000 to VetsAid, as part of its commitment to raise $1 million for veteran support services.

Founded in 2017 by Eagles guitarist and Gold Star son Joe Walsh, VetsAid is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and benefit music festival that raises money for servicemen and women transitioning to civilian life. To date, it has distributed more than $3.3 million to community-based service groups across the United States.

“VetsAid isn’t just about raising money and awareness for America’s veterans and their families,” said Walsh. “It’s also about finding common ground among music lovers of all backgrounds and coming together to build and rebuild communities around a shared love of country.”

JCB kicked off the VetsAid partnership with a $250,000 corporate pledge. Additional funds have been raised through sales of limited-edition machines and merchandise.

“This is a legacy project between two families that will help give veterans and their families in the U.S. a better future and offer them the care and support they deserve,” said Alice Bamford of JCB.

JCB support for veterans extends beyond corporate donations and fundraising. At its North American headquarters in Savannah, Georgia, veterans make up 10% of its 1,000-plus employees. The company also runs the JCB Veterans Club – an internal network provides camaraderie, mentorship and career development opportunities in manufacturing, engineering and operations.

JCB expects veterans to play “a significant role” in staffing its new $500 million factory currently under construction in San Antonio.

The VetsAid 3TS-8T Teleskid

The 74-horsepower 3TS-8T Teleskid is the only compact track loader on the market to feature a telescoping boom, offering operators:

Up to 13 feet of vertical reach

Over 8 feet of forward reach

The ability to dig 3 feet below grade

Up to 3,695 pounds of operating capacity

It can handle attachments such as buckets, forks, augers, trenchers and grapples across a variety of construction, landscaping and agriculture applications. A side-door entry and single-arm boom enhances visibility, safety and access.

To get an operator’s perspective on the performance of the machine, check out this episode of The Dirt: Review of JCB’s Largest “Teleskid” – A CTL with Telescopic Mono-Boom

Check out more photos of the limited-edition teleskid below: