Hyundai has rolled out the largest of its compact excavator models, the 9-ton HX90A.

The new model fills a transitional gap between the manufacturer’s compact and full-size excavator range. The compact tail swing design and boom swing function are ideal for work in narrow urban or residential areas. The boom can be offset left or right within an operating range. A 65-horsepower Yanmar engine with auto-regeneration powers it. 

A standard large-angled dozer blade or optional four-way angle dozer blade provides added versatility, efficiency and stability, the company says. A dual-locking quick coupler improves safety when using various attachments. Additionally, the four-way hydraulics allow users to mount multiple attachments without switching hydraulic lines.

Inside the Cab

Hyundai says a hallmark feature of the new model is the updated all-weather steel cab, with more space, a wider field of vision and improved operator comfort.

A tiltable left-side console allows for easier access to the cab, while a safety lock system prevents an operator from exiting the cab while the hydraulic controls are live. When the safety lever and left side console are positioned upright, hydraulic functions are disengaged.

The 7-inch LCD touchscreen monitor features button selections for auto idle shutdown mode, max power mode and travel speed. A security feature prevents the machine from starting without a password.

An optional full-color integrated rearview camera, viewable through the monitor, is available.

The cab also features a heated suspension seat, adjustable armrests and pilot operated hand levers for controlling the dozer blade and track extension.

Simplified Maintenance

The HX90A features covers and hoods that open completely and a centralized lubrication bank for simplified service and maintenance. The fin design of the radiator and oil cooler reduces clogging for easier cleanout and durability.

The HX90A compact excavator is covered by HD Hyundai’s three-year, 3,000-hour warranty, plus a five-year, 10,000-hour structural warranty and five years of Hi MATE telematics.

Quick Specs

  • Engine: Yanmar 4TNV98C-PHYB
  • Net Power: 65 hp at 2,400 rpm
  • Operating Weight: 20,040 pounds
  • Standard Bucket: 0.33 cu. yd.
  • Travel Speed: 3.2 mph
  • Max. Digging Depth: 14 ft 1 in
  • Max. Digging Reach: 24 ft 4 in 
  • Tail Swing Radius: 5 ft 3 in 
  • Bucket Breakout Force: 11,907 lbf
  • Arm Crowd Force: 8,884 lbf
