Case Launches New Mini Excavator: The 5-Metric-Ton CX50D

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 22, 2024
Updated May 23, 2024
Case CX50D Mini Excavator
Case CE

Case CE has added a new 5-metric-ton mini excavator to its D Series lineup, the CX50D.

The compact excavator’s independent swing boom can be offset left or right when working close to foundations, structures or traffic. It is available in zero tailswing, short-tail or conventional swing designs.

The CX50D second model in the D Series line to drop. Case rolled out the CX42D at Conexpo 2023. The CX19D, CX35D and CX60D are scheduled to launch later this year.

The excavator runs on a 59-horsepower Perkins engine. It has a bucket digging force of 9,666 pound-feet, a maximum digging depth of 10 feet 11 inches and a dump height of 12 feet 10 inches.

Case says the CX50D has greater attachment versatility thanks to its standard multifunctional hydraulics and a second auxiliary circuit, as well as an optional third auxiliary circuit for advanced attachments like tiltrotators and grapples. An optional dedicated auxiliary circuit to power mulchers is also available.

Proportional thumb-roller controls allow for the convenient operation of attachments, and a pattern selector lets operators easily switch between SAE and ISO controls. Plus, with three power modes – Power, Standard and Economy – operators can tailor the machine's performance to their preferences or the job.

To help operators maintain consistent speeds around the jobsite, the Auto Shift Traveling System automatically downshifts to increase torque when traveling on slopes or in rough conditions, and then automatically shift back up on smooth terrain.

Automotive-Style Cab

Case gave its D Series lineup automotive-style cabs and convenient controls. Features include:

  • Auto climate control with heat and A/C
  • Bluetooth radio
  • A five-way adjustable seat
  • Ergonomic controls
  • A customizable 7-inch LCD display
  • Low engine and plentiful windows for improved visibility
  • Standard LED lighting

As an option, the CX50D can be equipped with an Object Handling Kit that includes check valves on the boom and arm to improve safety during material handling operations. A rear-view camera is also available.

