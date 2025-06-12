TMG Industrial Intros Lower-Cost Breakers, Plate Compactors, Concrete Mixers

Tmg Breaker
TMG Industrial

TMG Industrial has introduced new lines of hydraulic breakers, plate compactors and concrete mixers as a lower-cost alternative for small to mid-sized contractors.

The new products are said to deliver the same core functionality and durability as other brands at prices “up to 50% lower.” Easy operation, simplified maintenance and compatibility with other jobsite tools have also been prioritized.

Key offerings include:

Hydraulic Breaker: The 4- to 7-ton hydraulic breaker is compatible with most compact and midsized excavators. It provides clean, consistent braking power for demolition, trenching and rock excavation. The included half-inch hydraulic hoses have a working flow rate of 9.5-16 gallons per minute and deliver hammer force pressure at 1600-2000 psi. A quick-change lugging design allows for attachment and release. Straightforward maintenance and readily available replacement parts reduce downtime, the company says.

Tmg Plate CompactorTMG IndustrialPlate Compactor: With 4,000 pounds of compaction force, the plate compactor is designed for driveways, sidewalks and patch jobs. It is compact for maneuverability in tight spaces.

Concrete Mixer: Capable of handling gravel, sand and concrete for foundations, fencing and pads, the concrete mixer’s PTO-powered drum blends materials without external power sources. TMG says this feature is critical for remote or off-grid jobsites.

TMG claims that its simplified product designs eliminate non-essential features, enabling contractors to maintain profitability in an era of rising equipment and material costs. The company supports its products with localized customer service, one-year warranties and free shipping to Canada and the lower 48 U.S. states.

"Our goal isn't to compete with high-end U.S. machines on luxury – it's to offer dependable workhorses that everyday pros can afford," said Terry Huang, product manager at TMG Industrial. "These machines are for people who want to get the job done and keep projects profitable."

 

