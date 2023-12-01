Cushman Intros 2 New Street Legal Utility Vehicles

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 1, 2023
Cushman Hauler Pro LSV utility vehicle
Cushman Hauler Pro LSV
Cushman

Cushman has introduced two street-legal models to its lineup of utility vehicles, the Tour LSV and Hauler Pro LSV.

The utility vehicles can be operated on roads with speed limits of up to 35 mph in most jurisdictions, as both models meet the FMVSS 500 federal standard and the SAE J2358 industry standard for low-speed vehicles. Operators should check local guidelines to ensure the vehicle meets area regulations.

Cushman Tour LSV personnel transport vehicleCushman Tour LSVCushmanThe Tour LSV personnel transport vehicle is outfitted with four forward-facing seats, DOT-certified seatbelts, a rearview mirror with integrated backup camera display, side mirrors, an operator protective structure, and a pedestrian warning system. Optional premium seats, body colors and accessories are available.

The Hauler PRO LSV utility vehicle features DOT seatbelts, a rearview mirror with an integrated backup camera display, side mirrors, an operator protective structure, and a pedestrian warning system. The DOT-approved aero windshield with dual adjustable vents protects riders from the elements. A standard 15-cubic-foot aluminum cargo bed with an integrated L-track can haul rugged loads back and forth from the jobsite.

A Samsung SDI lithium battery powers all Cushman ELiTE series of vehicles, including the Tour LSV and Hauler Pro LSV. Cushman says its ELiTE lithium vehicles are more energy-efficient than traditional utility vehicles and “provide consistent power and performance regardless of your battery’s level of charge.” The battery can be recharged in half the time of vehicles powered by lead-acid batteries.

The Hauler Pro LSV can hit speeds up to 25 miles per hour, while the Tour LSV tops out at 35. An automatic parking brake now comes standard.

These new models are available for order now from authorized Cushman dealers. 

Related Stories
Kanga Kid PW220 compact skid steer loader
Compact equipment
Kanga Claims "World's Smallest Compact Skid Steer Loader" with Kid 220
Yanmar Next-Gen work machine prototype with Force Control Technology
Compact Excavators
Yanmar Unveils Prototype Electric Excavator
Aquajet Revojet high-pressure pump with Aqua Cutter 410
Construction Equipment
Tackle Smaller Hydrodemolition Jobs with Aquajet’s New Revojet 270
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 6569f96f86570
The Dirt
JCB’s Pothole Pro Excavator Makes Pothole Repairs in 8 Minutes
Watch The Dirt to get a closer look at this pothole-repairing machine that cuts, crops and cleans.
elon musk with customer delivered tesla cybertruck
Pickups
Cybertruck Delivered! Tesla’s Long-Awaited Electric Pickup Arrives
Kanga Kid PW220 compact skid steer loader
Compact equipment
Kanga Claims "World's Smallest Compact Skid Steer Loader" with Kid 220
man orange coat writing in notebook
Safety & Compliance
OSHA Proposal Could Allow Union Reps on Inspections of Non-Union Sites
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2024 Fleet Technology Trend Report
The 2024 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to find out more!
DownloadView All