Cushman Intros 2 New Street Legal Utility Vehicles

Cushman has introduced two street-legal models to its lineup of utility vehicles, the Tour LSV and Hauler Pro LSV.

The utility vehicles can be operated on roads with speed limits of up to 35 mph in most jurisdictions, as both models meet the FMVSS 500 federal standard and the SAE J2358 industry standard for low-speed vehicles. Operators should check local guidelines to ensure the vehicle meets area regulations.

Cushman The Tour LSV personnel transport vehicle is outfitted with four forward-facing seats, DOT-certified seatbelts, a rearview mirror with integrated backup camera display, side mirrors, an operator protective structure, and a pedestrian warning system. Optional premium seats, body colors and accessories are available.

The Hauler PRO LSV utility vehicle features DOT seatbelts, a rearview mirror with an integrated backup camera display, side mirrors, an operator protective structure, and a pedestrian warning system. The DOT-approved aero windshield with dual adjustable vents protects riders from the elements. A standard 15-cubic-foot aluminum cargo bed with an integrated L-track can haul rugged loads back and forth from the jobsite.

A Samsung SDI lithium battery powers all Cushman ELiTE series of vehicles, including the Tour LSV and Hauler Pro LSV. Cushman says its ELiTE lithium vehicles are more energy-efficient than traditional utility vehicles and “provide consistent power and performance regardless of your battery’s level of charge.” The battery can be recharged in half the time of vehicles powered by lead-acid batteries.

The Hauler Pro LSV can hit speeds up to 25 miles per hour, while the Tour LSV tops out at 35. An automatic parking brake now comes standard.

These new models are available for order now from authorized Cushman dealers.