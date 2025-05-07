Mecbo America Brings Tracked Concrete Pumps to U.S. Market

Mecbo America Cartrack 1
Mecbo America

Mecbo America is bringing its Cartrack P6 and P7 concrete pumps to the U.S. market. The company pairs an electric or diesel pump with a crawler undercarriage for mobility and maneuverability on the jobsite – even in muddy conditions.  

The 150-horsepower P6 and 180-horsepower P7 place concrete at volumes of 104 to 144 cubic yards per hour. The concrete pump’s toggle radio remote control is durable enough to withstand concrete covered gloves to provide smooth handling and efficient operation, the company says.

The patented Pulsar pump system on the P6 and P7 features a long stroke, allowing the pump to push more concrete with less movement. This results in greater output with less wear and tear while “virtually eliminating” pressure fluctuations when pumping long distances.

Mecbo says the pumps are a good choice for continuous flight augering, drilling, tunneling and commercial construction applications. The Cartrack series can come with an optional water pump, compressor, hopper screen vibrator for harsh mixes, radio remote control and pipelines and accessories for specialized projects. 

The concrete pumps are designed to be “simple, rugged and efficient” for “easy and maintenance-free operation.” Two hatches allow for easy access to routine maintenance points.

While the crawler undercarriage comes standard, wheels or trucks are also available. A soundproofing option is available for diesel models.

The walkway on the side of the machine features steps, handrails and lights for added safety.

Mecbo America is a division of Blastcrete Equipment formed through a distribution agreement with Mecbo Srl. Trained technicians and application specialists at Blastcrete Equipment service all Mecbo America products. All common wear parts are stocked at Blastcrete’s facility in Anniston, Alabama.

See the chart below for Cartrack Series specs by model:

Mecbo SpecsMecbo America

