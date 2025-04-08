Aquajet is expanding its line of hydrodemolition robots with the new Aqua Cutter 450A and Aqua Cutter 450V.

Modeled after the Aqua Cutter 750V, the new electric 450 series models feature the same Evolution 3.0 control system and infinity oscillation technology in a smaller package for compact jobsites. The hydrodemolition machines move the water jet in an "infinity" – or figure 8 – pattern for more efficient concrete removal. Aquajet says that despite their reduced size, the 450A and 450V can handle reaction forces up to 1,400N, making them effective in confined spaces without compromising performance.

The 450A and 450V can work horizontally, vertically or overhead for a variety of demolition projects, such as cleaning and descaling rebar, without causing microfractures.

A detachable Power Control Module (PCM) enables the PCM and the robot’s tracks to operate separately. This means the PCM can remain in a safe location while the crawler — remotely controlled via radio — navigates confined or hazardous spaces such as narrow tunnels or flooded sewer pipes.

Each model has been designed for specific applications:

Aqua Cutter 450A — This model features a hydraulic, articulated arm with two rotating joints and three telescopic extensions, offering 9.8 feet of reach. It is ideal for use in confined spaces, such as small tunnels and narrow passageways, as well as applications requiring operation from scaffolding or narrow ledges.

Aqua Cutter 450V — The 450V features a tower system that extends its reach up to 13.1 feet for work in confined spaces, vertical shafts and other applications where both reach and maneuverability are required.

The 450 series is fully compatible with Aquajet’s new Aqua Rail system, as well as a range of attachments and high-pressure pumps, including the Ecosilence. The robots can also be integrated with Aquajet’s EcoClear wastewater treatment system to automate on-site water treatment and recirculation.

Aquajet



Aqua Rail System

Aquajet’s new Aqua Rail System 3.0 is designed to further enhance the capabilities and flexibility of its range of Aqua Cutter hydrodemolition robots in complex applications, such as tunnel, bridge, silo and dam wall repairs, and refractory work.

The system includes the upgraded Aqua Spine 3.0, an extendable rail system that attaches to any surface, providing a stable platform for the Power Head to move along during operation. The Ergo Climbers 3.0 have also been upgraded for compatibility with the new system. A new customizable Support System offers more flexibility and adjustable setups for different projects.

“We noticed a pain point where contractors are still using hand lances for jobs that can be accomplished more quickly with a hydrodemolition robot, given the right setup," said Roger Simonsson, managing director of Aquajet. "To make it easier to deploy hydrodemolition robots in even the toughest environments, we upgraded both the Aqua Spine and Ergo Climbers, and developed a fully customizable support system with adjustable legs, brackets and rotatable joints. This allows contractors to purchase a system tailored specifically to their project needs, ensuring the right configuration for each job."

These systems can be adapted to a wide range of industries to remove a variety of materials. It adapts to various surfaces – floors, walls or ceilings – allowing contractors to adjust the leg height and angle for optimal stability.

Aquajet is debuting its new Aqua Cutter hydrodemolition robots and Aqua Rail System 3.0, along with other hydrodemolition solutions, at Stand A1.325 at Bauma 2025.