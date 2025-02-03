Toro’s New Tracked, Electric Ultra Buggies Bring Battery-Powered Dumping

Feb 3, 2025
Toro e2250-THL high lift electric ultra buggy dumping into green Dumpster
The new Toro electric high-lift e2500-THL Ultra Buggy has a dump height of 76 inches. It joins the e2500-TS electric swivel Ultra Buggy for bringing battery-powered dumping to jobsites.
Toro

Along with its first tracked electric eDingo compact utility loader, Toro unveiled its first tracked electric Ultra Buggies at World of Concrete, including a high-lift model that can dump at a height of over 6 feet.

The stand-on buggies – the high-lift e2500-THL and swivel e2500-TS – are new additions to Toro’s goal of helping contractors create an all-electric demolition site, using the electric Dingo mini track loader for breaking and shoveling, and the buggies for hauling and dumping. The products are designed for both indoor and outdoor work at low noise and low emissions and to replace hand tools – like sledgehammers, jack hammers, shovels and wheelbarrows – for increased efficiency and productivity.

“It's exciting to see where we've come, where we started with the wheeled units, and we've seen the needs that were still being unmet, and then how we bring that full fleet,” said Kaitlyn Ingli, Toro product marketing manager during the buggies’ recent unveiling at World of Concrete. “Having a full fleet is a nice offering for us to hit all those targets.”

Contractors that need a buggy for dumping into Dumpsters or trucks will likely be interested in the high-lift e2500-THL.

Ingli says Toro designed the buggy after seeing a jobsite where debris was being removed from a demolition location and dumped on the ground. Then a loader would come in to remove the debris and put it in a Dumpster.

“Why can't we just have one product that does it all?” Toro product engineers asked.

“And so that was where this product came from,” Ingli said. “It has the ability to get all the debris into the buggy, bring the buggy out, dump it into a Dumpster.”

As for the swivel e2500-TS, its hopper can rotate and dump at up to 180 degrees and has the same performance as the company’s 25-horsepower gasoline model.

“The swivel Ultra Buggy has been a top performer for our customers for years,” Ingli says. “With the Ultra Buggy e2500-TS, we’re raising the bar by offering the same hauling power and precision placement in a streamlined, battery-powered model.”

8-Hour Runtime, Narrow Width

toro e2500-TL electric Ultra Buggy at World of Concrete showThe Ultra Buggies get similar controls to Toro's eDingo compact utility loaders, like the one seen in the background.Equipment WorldBoth electric Ultra Buggies get 8 hours of runtime on a full charge. A full charge with the standard 240-volt charger takes about 6 hours.

They also are narrow enough to fit through standard doorways, at 31.5 inches wide.

Capacity on the buggies is 2,500 pounds. For the high-lift model, capacity at full 76-inch dump height is 1,250 pounds. It can dump at any height within that 76-inch range, such as for flatbed trucks.

Toro says the buggies replace “four to five wheelbarrow loads or two to three loader trips.”

The reinforced tracks are designed to traverse rough terrain and debris.

“If they're navigating over a modified surface that needs a non-marking option, we still have the non-marking in our wheeled units,” Ingli said. “And if they have a rougher terrain or an unmodified flooring, they need a little bit more traction. Having tracked units is a great option.”

The buggies also get the same Dingo controls for easier operation. That includes a T-handle control and a fixed handle to hold for operator stability, as well as integrated dump and swivel controls.

The stand-on platform folds up and locks for transport and folds down for operation, same as Toro’s other buggies.

Ingli adds that both buggies are designed for indoor and outdoor work, and she expects demand to continue for the products, especially for crews still using manual tools.

“Having a product that can come in so it's an extension of that labor force – it's not a replacement – what we've seen is we're just using that labor more efficiently,” she said. “And so being able to educate those end users, those contractors about that application and how they can do it more efficiently, more productive, less time, more savings, and then less strain on the crew. … The crew who operates these versus the crew still doing it manually, these guys have smiles on their faces when they're driving this around.”

Orders are being taken now for the new electric Ultra Buggies, with delivery expected this summer.

toro electric Ultra Buggy demonstrated fitting through doorway at World of ConcreteAt 31.5 inches wide, both electric Ultra Buggies can fit through standard doorways.Equipment World

Quick Specs

  • Battery runtime: 8 hours
  • Charge time: 6 hours
  • Width: 31.5”
  • Max discharge height: 76” (high lift) / 17.8” (swivel)
  • Max load capacity standard dump height: 2,500 lbs.
  • Max load capacity high lift at full height: 1,250 lbs.
  • Max speed: 5 mph
  • Tub material: steel (high lift); polyethylene (swivel)
  • Tub volume: 12.8 cu. ft. (high lift) / 14 cu. ft. (swivel)
  • Weight: 2,650 lbs. (high lift) / 2,080 (swivel)

toro electric ultra buggy high lift demonstrating dumping at 76 inches highEquipment World

 

