Kawasaki Launches KT Line of UTVs for Government and Fleet Customers

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 30, 2024
Kawasaki KT Commercial UTV at Equip Expo
Kawasaki

Kawasaki announced the launch of a new brand and UTV lineup aimed at heavy-duty construction and other uses.

The new Kawasaki Commercial KT models will debut in early 2025. Kawasaki bills the new models as “durable and powerful” and built to meet the demands of public safety, park management or heavy-duty construction applications.

Few other details or specs on the range were shared. One of the new models was on display at the recent Equip Expo, and photos shared indicate similar features and styling as Kawasaki’s Mule 4010 4x4 FE.

The Mule 4010 4x4 FE is powered by a 617cc 2-cylinder engine. It has a 1,312-pound payload capacity, an 800-pound cargo bed capacity and a 1,200-pound towing capacity. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $12,199.

Nelson Wilner, senior vice president and general manager of Kawasaki Engines, said, "With the launch of the Kawasaki Commercial KT models, Kawasaki is bringing a new level of power, adaptability and efficiency to the government and fleet market. Kawasaki recognized the need for a rugged and dependable utility vehicle, and with our engineering expertise, we are filling that need.”

Kawasaki Motors Corp. will distribute a Kawasaki Commercial line of UTVs to fleet and government markets through a network of independent dealers throughout the United States.

"The KT models will be brought to market through a new authorized dealer network," added Wilner. "This exclusive relationship will reflect our mutual commitment to excellence and growth, and we are confident that our dealers will play a key role in making Kawasaki Commercial the leading name in the government, commercial and fleet utility vehicle sector.”

