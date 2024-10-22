New Holland Launches ML27, ML27T Small Articulated Loaders

Oct 22, 2024
static photo white background New Holland ML27 small articulated loader
The ML27 and ML27T – the "T" stands for "telescopic" – get a 50-horsepower Kubota diesel engine and can reach a top speed of 18.6 mph.
New Holland Construction

New Holland Construction’s new ML27 small articulated loaders in standard and telescopic versions are designed for maneuvering in tight spaces with minimal ground disturbance and running a variety of attachments.

The launch follows last year’s entry by New Holland into this machine category with five SALs. In all, the company now has nine models of small articulated loaders.  

The ML27 and ML27T – the “T” stands for telescopic – fit in the mid-range of the lineup. They “are set to become the ultimate tool for utility, construction, landscape and agricultural work,” the company says.

Both models get a 50-horsepower Kubota diesel engine and can reach a top speed of 18.6 mph. They have an operating weight of 5,732 pounds and a lift height of 8.25 feet. The standard ML27 can lift 6,393 pounds, while the telescopic version has a slightly higher lift capacity at 6,405 pounds.

New Holland lists some of the new SALs’ uses as site preparation, debris removal, material transportation, loading and unloading trucks, landscaping tasks, street and sidewalk maintenance, pothole repair, curb installation, clearing snow, trenching, backfilling and laying pipe.

The loaders come equipped with a hydraulic skid steer coupler and the ability to run more than 50 high-flow attachments, according to New Holland.

The company says it gave the cab a wide entry and exit, tilt steering, ample foot room and visibility around the machine and down to the attachments. All controls are on the joystick, and there are options for hand or foot throttle. 

The models come standard with ROPS/FOPS safety roof; an enclosed cab with heat and heated air-suspension seat is optional.

Other standard features include:

  • Mechanical-suspension vinyl seat.
  • Hydrostatic 4-wheel drive.
  • Limited Slip w/Diff Lock.
  • Standard lift path options for loading and other tasks. 
  • Mechanical self-leveling. 
  • Loader lift arm support struts.
  • Extra counterweights.
  • Safety entry bar.  
  • Key start.
  • Armrests.
  • Retractable seat belt.
  • Exterior mirrors.
  • Backup alarm.
  • Five-year Fleet Force Telematics subscription.

The ML27 and ML27T can also be equipped with a variety of options, such as high-flow auxiliary hydraulics, comprehensive lighting kits and creep control.

The loaders are now available at New Holland Construction dealers in North America.

Quick Specs

  • Operating weight: 5,732 lbs. (open cab)
  • Engine: Kubota 50 hp
  • Width: 60”
  • Lift height: 8’ 3.1”
  • Tipping load: 6,393 lbs. (ML27); 6,405 lbs. (ML27T)

 

