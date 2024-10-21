The new Kubota RTV-X Crew can be converted from two to four seats without tools.

A year after launching its updated RTV-X line of utility vehicles, Kubota has unveiled two more models for increased versatility – one with a climate-controlled, sealed cab and another that quickly converts from two seats to four.

Both the RTV-X Cab and Crew models get 24.8-horsepower Kubota diesel engines.

The Crew model allows the owner to choose between hauling and passengers with a tool-less “K-Vertible” bed system that converts from one-row seating with a long cargo bed to two rows of seats with a smaller cargo bed and enough room for four people.

(Check out Kubota’s video at the end of this story to show how the conversion works.)

The one-row configuration provides 19.1 cubic feet of storage and 1,102-pound cargo capacity.

The storage space drops down to 9.9 cubic feet in the two-row configuration, with a cargo capacity of 661 pounds.

In either configuration, the bed dumps hydraulically.

Kubota

The cab on the RTV-X Cab model comes factory installed with heating, air conditioning and defrost. Kubota says the sealed cab also delivers quieter operation for the driver and passenger.

The steel bed is adjustable with the new ProKonvert system, which comes standard on the premium model. No tools are needed to drop the bed sides and the back tailgate for loading. It can also be converted to a flatbed.

Hydraulic dump is standard on all three models: basic, standard and premium. A spray-on bedliner is standard on premium, and optional on standard and basic.

Common features on both the RTV-Cab and RTV-Crew are as follows:

Heavy-duty multipurpose tires.

Kubota's VHT-X variable hydraulic transmission – designed to handle various terrains “with fluent and powerful acceleration,” Kubota says. “Low-speed driving is made smooth through intuitive throttle control, great traction and maneuverability with or without loads.”

Dynamic braking – delivers additional braking power and increased driving control when traveling down long inclines.

Full steel frame – designed to help isolate the driver and passengers from noise and vibrations.

Kubota’s K-Connect and PTO drive system – enables quick attachment changes for blades, snowblowers, brooms, debris blower and other add-ons.

Both models are set for release in February and will be available in three colors: Kubota orange, RealTree Camo or desert sand.

Check out the RTV-X Crew model’s conversion from two to four seats and other features in Kubota’s video below: