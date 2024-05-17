Volvo Launches Next-Gen L30, L35 Compact Wheel Loaders

May 17, 2024
volvo compact wheel loaders filling bucket from dirt pile
Volvo's next-generation compact wheel loaders have increased breakout and tractive force, the company says.
Volvo Construction Equipment

Volvo CE has launched the next generation of its L30 and L35 compact wheel loaders, designed for faster work, increased maneuverability and better visibility.

The cab also gets upgraded with easier-to-use, comfortable controls. And Volvo has added its new advanced boom kickout and bucket leveler as an available option for preprogramming automatic lift and tilt positions. This feature reduces fatigue and increases precision on repetitive tasks, as well as boosts speed for less experienced operators, the company says.

The L30 comes with a 1.3-cubic-yard bucket, and the L35’s bucket has a 1.6-cubic-yard capacity. Fork payload for the L30 is 2.4 tons, and for the L35, 2.6 tons. Both loaders run on a 74-horsepower Volvo engine.

The electro-hydraulic main control valve can be adjusted by jog wheel and display and includes control of the optional adjustable boom and tilt function. “This enables customized flows for specialty buckets or attachments,” Volvo says. “Independent hydraulic pumps provide simultaneous lifting and steering at speed.”

Working with attachments has also been made easier with a new eight-pin harness on the boom that can be activated by joystick button. The harness prevents the need for additional wiring on more attachments.

Volvo compact wheel loader interior view of steering wheel out window to bucketVolvo Construction EquipmentIn the cab, operators get an adjustable steering column, seat and right armrest. The wheel chocks are now farther from the steps for easier access.

A reversible cooling fan that can be adjusted to meet conditions is standard. Volvo added more sensors to monitor engine and cooling performance, and the operator is notified of any machine issues.

To increase traction, Volvo uses a combination of articulating oscillating joint and 100% differential locks on both axles.  

Service points are at ground level. CareTrack telematics can help plan maintenance, control costs and boost profitability, the company says.

Volvo compact wheel loader carrying load on forksVolvo Construction Equipment

Quick Specs

L30

  • Engine: 74 hp Volvo D3.3H
  • Bucket capacity: 1.3 cu. yd.
  • Tipping load: 8,488 lbs.
  • Breakout force: 13,713 lbf
  • Max lift capacity: 12,814 lbf
  • Operating weight: 12,125 lbs.
  • Max speed: 19 mph

L35

  • Engine: 74 hp Volvo D3.3H
  • Bucket capacity: 1.6 cu. yd.
  • Tipping load: 9,590 lbs.
  • Breakout force: 13,601 lbf
  • Max lift capacity: 13,826 lbf
  • Operating weight: 13,448 lbs.
  • Max speed: 19 mph
