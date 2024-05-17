Volvo's next-generation compact wheel loaders have increased breakout and tractive force, the company says.

Volvo CE has launched the next generation of its L30 and L35 compact wheel loaders, designed for faster work, increased maneuverability and better visibility.

The cab also gets upgraded with easier-to-use, comfortable controls. And Volvo has added its new advanced boom kickout and bucket leveler as an available option for preprogramming automatic lift and tilt positions. This feature reduces fatigue and increases precision on repetitive tasks, as well as boosts speed for less experienced operators, the company says.

The L30 comes with a 1.3-cubic-yard bucket, and the L35’s bucket has a 1.6-cubic-yard capacity. Fork payload for the L30 is 2.4 tons, and for the L35, 2.6 tons. Both loaders run on a 74-horsepower Volvo engine.

The electro-hydraulic main control valve can be adjusted by jog wheel and display and includes control of the optional adjustable boom and tilt function. “This enables customized flows for specialty buckets or attachments,” Volvo says. “Independent hydraulic pumps provide simultaneous lifting and steering at speed.”

Working with attachments has also been made easier with a new eight-pin harness on the boom that can be activated by joystick button. The harness prevents the need for additional wiring on more attachments.

Volvo Construction Equipment In the cab, operators get an adjustable steering column, seat and right armrest. The wheel chocks are now farther from the steps for easier access.

A reversible cooling fan that can be adjusted to meet conditions is standard. Volvo added more sensors to monitor engine and cooling performance, and the operator is notified of any machine issues.

To increase traction, Volvo uses a combination of articulating oscillating joint and 100% differential locks on both axles.

Service points are at ground level. CareTrack telematics can help plan maintenance, control costs and boost profitability, the company says.

Volvo Construction Equipment



Quick Specs

L30

Engine: 74 hp Volvo D3.3H

Bucket capacity: 1.3 cu. yd.

Tipping load: 8,488 lbs.

Breakout force: 13,713 lbf

Max lift capacity: 12,814 lbf

Operating weight: 12,125 lbs.

Max speed: 19 mph

L35