Vermeer’s New VTX400, VTX500 Vac Trucks: 2 Operators Can Dig at Same Time

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Don McLoud
Mar 18, 2026
Vermeer VXT500 vacuum truck
Vermeer VXT500 vacuum truck
Vermeer

Vermeer has launched two new vacuum excavation trucks, the VXT400 and VXT500, with 25-foot booms and the ability for two operators to dig at the same time from different positions on the VXT500.

The booms also feature 330-degree rotation. An optional camera system for the VXT500 can be added with boom reach overlays that shows operators where to dig before parking the truck to reduce set-up time.

"The VXT400 brings together the reliability contractors need with the performance to handle demanding jobs,” says TJ Steele, product manager for Vermeer MV Solutions, “while the VXT500 delivers more airflow and vacuum for higher production.”

Both deliver 3,000 psi of water pressure at 10 gallons per minute with the ability to upgrade to 19.4 gallons per minute for tough soil conditions. The VXT500 is also designed for quieter operation.

Vermeer's VXT400 vacuum truckVermeer's VXT400 vacuum truckVermeerVermeer gave the new vac trucks the following features:

  • Side-stow boom — Vermeer says this “allows the dig tube to stay connected during transport, minimizing setup time between jobsites and maximizing hydrovac operational efficiency.”

  • Hydraulically driven water system that automatically shuts off when water flow stops and operates only at the speed required. “This eliminates unloader valve wear and reduces maintenance while delivering longer system life and improved energy efficiency,” the company says.

  • 50-degree spoil tank tilt with cam-over hydraulic rear door for faster dumping and tighter cycle times.

  • Built-in interlocks on VXT500 to protect components and operators.

  • Winterization capabilities to maintain operation and longevity during freezing conditions.

  • Advanced controls for intuitive, easier operation.

Vxt400 Vacuum Truck 2Vermeer VXT400 Vacuum Truck Specs

  • Dry weight: Starts at 32,500 lb.

  • Airflow: 4,131 cfm

  • Vacuum pressure: 18” of mercury (Hg)

  • Water pressure: 3,000 psi at 10 gpm, optional 19.4 gpm

  • GVWR: 58,000 lb., 76,000 lb. or 86,000 lb.

  • Spoil tank capacities: 8, 10 or 12 cu. yd.

  • Boom diameter: 6” or 8”

Vxt500 Vacuum Truck CobVermeer VXT500 Vacuum Truck Specs

  • Dry weight: Starts at 35,300 lb.

  • Airflow: 5,018 cfm

  • Vacuum pressure: 27” of mercury (Hg)

  • Water pressure: 3,000 psi at 10 gpm, optional 19.4 gpm

  • GVWR: 76,000 lb. or 86,000 lb.

  • Spoil tank capacities: 10 or 12 cu. yd.

  • Boom diameter: 8”

 

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