Gradall Industries rolled out the all-new Vacall AllExcavate 35, a compact vacuum excavator designed for durability, efficiency and ease of operation, at ConExpo 2026.

Because the 26,000-pound AE35 is built on a Daimler Truck chassis, Vacall says it is convenient to service, does not require specialized training and can be operated without a CDL.

“The Vacall AE35 delivers big machine results without the complexity or restrictions of larger equipment,” said Tod Ebetino, vice president of sales and marketing for Vacall. “It delivers a wide range of capabilities, making it one of the most versatile vacuum excavators in its class.”

Priced to fit tight municipal and rental business budgets, AE35 vacuum excavators are suited for the following jobs:

Locating fiber-optic lines

Exposing and repairing water lines

Identifying sewer and gas lines

Locating electrical lines

Valve box cleanouts

Responding to water line breaks

Preparing for utility pole setting

Trenching, potholing, and daylighting

Beneath the textured exterior finish is a fully galvanized 3.5 cubic-yard debris body. Vacall claims it is the only vacuum excavator brand to use a hot-dip galvanizing process, allowing zinc to metallurgically bond to the steel body, creating a finish that resists corrosion, abrasion and abuse in harsh environments.

“No one else in the industry offers this level of rugged, durable protection,” said Ebetino. “While others rely on traditional coatings or less resilient materials, we have made a long-term investment in quality that truly lasts. Our galvanizing process is far more than a surface coating. It becomes an integral part of the steel itself.”

Aluminum components are also engineered for strength with less weight — with no fading, cracking, leaking or warping under continuous exposure to the elements or jobsite use.

Vacall 500-gallon water tanks are designed to pair with the AE35's performance, durability and safety requirements.​ The water tank is mounted behind the cab, maximizing capacity while maintaining an ideal center of gravity and balanced weight distribution, the company says. This design also enhances driver safety and ensures compliance with local weight and transport regulations, Vacall says.

The AE35 vacuum system is powered by a Howden Roots 6-inch by 16-inch blower, producing 2,200 cfm at 15 inches of vacuum and 2,446 cfm of free air. Driven by a Chelsea PTO with a fully hydrostatic system, the configuration ensures smooth, reliable and efficient power delivery, according to Vacall.​

A 304 stainless-steel filter housing and screen assembly, paired with a single drop‑out box for effective debris separation, helps protect the blower and maintain performance, the company says. A 4‑inch vacuum‑relief valve, operated directly from the control panel, allows the operator to precisely manage vacuum levels.

Water flow of up to 10 gallons per minute at 3,000 is delivered by a hydraulically driven Pratissoli triplex water pump. The pump’s intelligent hydraulic setup produces full pressure when needed and automatically reduces output when the job requires less water, improving efficiency and minimizing wear, according to Vacall.​ As a triplex pump, it produces a smooth, steady stream of water — ensuring consistent cutting performance and maximizing productivity on a wide range of excavation applications.

Inside the cab, the controls are designed to be simple, intuitive and logically arranged. “Pull into the jobsite, park, engage and excavate. It’s truly that simple,” Ebetino says.

The compact footprint allows it to maneuver through tight spaces, including alleys, easements and narrow urban streets where larger machines can’t go.

Detailed pricing incentives and ownership options are available through authorized Vacall dealers.