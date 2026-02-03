Vermeer says its new SM55 surface miner is cab-free and compact, making it easy to transport between multiple quarry, mining or civil construction sites for surface mining and site preparation applications.

The 120,000-pound machine offers production-level performance without the permitting required to transport larger surface miners.

A 415-horsepower Caterpillar C13 ACERT Tier 4 Final engine powers the SM55, delivering 75-degree high-wall capability, a maximum cutting depth of 13.8 inches and a maximum cutting width of 96 inches.

The SM55 also comes packed with advanced features, including a full-function remote control for drive-on or drive-off capability, GPS-compatible technology and VermeerOne telematics.

Transportability

The SM55 can be moved as a single unit on common industry trailers, eliminating the need for cranes, rigging crews and extended setup and disassembly times. It fits within standard road and bridge weight restrictions.

“Operators can drive the machine onto a trailer, transport it to the next site and begin cutting operations within hours rather than days,” Vermeer says.

Vermeer

Using the full-function wireless remote control, operators can get a broad view of the work area, while reducing exposure to noise, vibration and ground disturbance. An operator presence system automatically stops cutting operations if the operator leaves the seat or fails to respond to system alerts.

“With the full-function wireless remote, operators can take full control of the machine from the comfort of their vehicle,” said Caleb Oswald, Vermeer specialty excavation applications engineer. “You’re not fighting the dust or noise.”

The remote control system includes access to real-time machine diagnostics through TecX, giving operators comprehensive information about machine performance and step-by-step troubleshooting guidance to maximize uptime.

Efficient Operation

The SM55 can handle a variety of job requirements, from surface mining to site preparation.

The single-side, direct-drive drum design delivers enhanced power efficiency compared to chain-drive models, while requiring fewer components for reduced maintenance, according to Vermeer.

Partner Insights Information to advance your business from industry suppliers Presented by Hemisphere GNSS Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

Operators can control the material size by adjusting the cutting depth, drum speed, travel speed and tooth selection, helping to minimize the need for secondary crushing equipment. Vermeer says it engineered the SM55 to achieve “higher tooth-tip force,” providing effective cutting of hard materials.

“The SM55 Surface Miner uses the same top-down cutting method as Vermeer surface miners have for nearly two decades. This helps with less material grade blending on rock, increased power and less wear on the drum, tooling and machine undercarriage,” said Mike Selover, Vermeer specialty excavation corporate accounts manager. “And for added efficiency, you can send samples to the Vermeer Rock Lab and really optimize performance.”

The Vermeer Rock Lab conducts testing for compressive strength, indirect tension, abrasiveness and energy index to help operators dial in machine performance for specific site conditions.

A low center of gravity, parallel track design and zero-turn radius provide enhanced stability and maneuverability, the company says. The zero-turn radius capability also reduces turnaround time on end rows and in confined areas.

GPS technology on the machine allows operators to upload detailed line-by-line plans to the navigation system. The SM55 will then automatically follow the predetermined path, keeping the overlap tight, cuts consistent and reducing operator fatigue during extended operations, according to Vermeer.

Vermeer integrates the SM55 with the VermeerOne telematics platform, which delivers real-time machine data, enabling operators and fleet managers to enhance performance and proactively manage maintenance.