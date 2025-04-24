Prinoth’s new Panther T9R compact crawler carrier gets an extra ton of payload over its predecessor, a redesigned cab and advanced technology to prevent overloading.

It’s designed for those who need to enter the toughest terrain for hauling material, with its tracks able to traverse the sloppiest of conditions. It has a low ground pressure of 3 psi unloaded and 5.3 psi loaded to also reduce ground damage.

(Watch the T9R in action at the end of this article.)

The new T9R’s cab and bed rotate 360 degrees on top of its crawler undercarriage. The bed can hold 17,637 pounds. That’s 2,205 pounds more than its predecessor, the Panther TR7. It has a 6.5-cubic-yard heaped capacity.

Prinoth It runs on a 201-horsepower, diesel Cat C4.4, which the company says is more fuel efficient than engines in previous models. At 8.1 mph, Prinoth says, the T9R is “the fastest in its class.”

The cab has been redesigned with more legroom and gets a standard air-ride seat and 7-inch touchscreen display with “dial job-control and engine rpm control,” Prinoth says.

It also has cruise control for long trips and enhanced climate control. Rotation and bed dump are controlled by joystick. A sun visor has been added, as well.

Prinoth An overload sensor alerts operators by touchscreen if the payload limit is exceeded. The sensor also sends a message and data to PrinothConnect telematics to alert owners to where and when overloading occurs, to prevent abuse of the crawler carrier. The telematics system reports machine health and maintenance needs in real time, as well.

"The Panther T9R represents a major leap forward in compact crawler carrier design," says Doug Little, Prinoth director of crawler carrier sales. "We've listened to our customers and delivered a machine that not only increases productivity but also enhances operator comfort and safety."

To watch the Panther T9R in action check out Prinoth’s video below:

Quick Specs