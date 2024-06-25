Prinoth Intros Remote Control for Panther Crawler Carriers, Rotating Dumpers

Don McLoud
Jun 25, 2024
worker on dirt hill operates prinoth crawler carrier with remote control
Prinoth's new remote control for its Panther crawler carriers and rotating dumpers keeps operators out of harm's way, among other benefits.
Prinoth

Prinoth reports that all its Panther crawler carrier models can now be equipped with the company’s remote control.

“Contractors can now streamline tasks and improve productivity while minimizing the need for additional crew members,” the company says.

The remote has a 330-foot range and battery life of 10 hours.

Prinoth lists the following benefits of the device:

  • Enables a single operator to perform multiple tasks with enhanced visibility from various angles.
  • Reduces operator risk in hazardous areas.
  • Enhances operator comfort and reduces fatigue.
  • Keeps operators away from dangerous sites.
  • Minimizes operators’ exposure to noise, dust and vibrations.

closeup shot Prinoth remote control for Panther crawler carriersThe remote control has a range of 300 feet and battery life of 10 hours.PrinothPrinoth has seven models of Panther crawler carriers, five of which are straight-body carriers and two with rotating dump beds.

Flat Deck for Panther T14R

Prinoth also just announced that the Panther T14R – its largest and fastest rotating crawler carrier dumper – can be ordered with a flat deck for increased versatility.

“The flat-deck option allows customers the flexibility to transport large equipment such as generators, sandblasting units and other similar types to off-road jobsites,” the company says. 

 

