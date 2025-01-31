Vermeer now has an ownership stake in Australian vacuum truck manufacturer Vac Truck Industries, adding a variety of vacuum trucks, jetter systems and suction trucks to its portfolio. Press releases from both companies referred to the ownership- interest acquisition as a partnership.

VTI, which was founded in 2017, serves the civil construction, oil and gas, electrical, infrastructure, mining and drilling markets and manufactures all its machines in Australia.

VTI’s vacuum excavation trucks range in tank size from 792 to 2,641 gallons and serve customers across the Asia-Pacific region. The company has partnerships in the Australian states of Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia to provide customers with after-sales support and maintenance.

The company’s operations, based in Arundel, Queensland, include 45 employees working in sales, design, fabrication and assembly.

Vermeer already offers its own line of truck-mounted vacuum excavators and the VXT600 vacuum truck.

“This is an exciting opportunity to work with a team focused on the unique solutions needed in the Australian and New Zealand markets with products that meet the most trusted and recognized accreditation in the region,” said Doug Hundt, president of Industrial Solutions at Vermeer Corporation, “Vac Truck Industries is known for their market-leading products, high levels of quality, excellent customer support and outstanding team, and we are excited to partner with them.”

VTI sells vac truck parts such as nozzles, water pumps and pressure cleaners through its website and is a dealer of used vac trucks as well.