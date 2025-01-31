Vermeer Acquires Ownership Share of Australian Vacuum Truck Manufacturer

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jan 31, 2025
men stand in front of a vac truck
VTI’s operations, based in Arundel, Queensland, include 45 employees working in sales, design, fabrication and assembly.
Vac Truck Industries

Vermeer now has an ownership stake in Australian vacuum truck manufacturer Vac Truck Industries, adding a variety of vacuum trucks, jetter systems and suction trucks to its portfolio. Press releases from both companies referred to the ownership- interest acquisition as a partnership.

VTI, which was founded in 2017, serves the civil construction, oil and gas, electrical, infrastructure, mining and drilling markets and manufactures all its machines in Australia.

VTI’s vacuum excavation trucks range in tank size from 792 to 2,641 gallons and serve customers across the Asia-Pacific region. The company has partnerships in the Australian states of Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia to provide customers with after-sales support and maintenance.

The company’s operations, based in Arundel, Queensland, include 45 employees working in sales, design, fabrication and assembly.

Vermeer already offers its own line of truck-mounted vacuum excavators and the VXT600 vacuum truck.

“This is an exciting opportunity to work with a team focused on the unique solutions needed in the Australian and New Zealand markets with products that meet the most trusted and recognized accreditation in the region,” said Doug Hundt, president of Industrial Solutions at Vermeer Corporation, “Vac Truck Industries is known for their market-leading products, high levels of quality, excellent customer support and outstanding team, and we are excited to partner with them.”

VTI sells vac truck parts such as nozzles, water pumps and pressure cleaners through its website and is a dealer of used vac trucks as well.  

Related Stories
world's largest excavator, the Bagger 293 in the Hambach coal mine in Germany
Excavators
The World’s Largest Land Vehicle ... Actually, It's an Excavator (Video)
Kubota KX040-5 mini excavator digging in field
Compact Excavators
Kubota Unveils KX040-5 Mini Excavator with New Features, Cab, Hydraulics, Colors
Volvo A45 articulated dump truck traversing bumy dirt road
Off-Road Trucks
Volvo Completely Redesigns its Articulated Dump Trucks, Adds 50-Ton Model
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Partner Insights
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Top Stories
world's largest excavator, the Bagger 293 in the Hambach coal mine in Germany
Excavators
The World’s Largest Land Vehicle ... Actually, It's an Excavator (Video)
The Bagger 293 weighs over 31 million pounds and stands 715 feet high, according to Guinness World Records.
Kubota KX040-5 mini excavator digging in field
Compact Excavators
Kubota Unveils KX040-5 Mini Excavator with New Features, Cab, Hydraulics, Colors
Volvo A45 articulated dump truck traversing bumy dirt road
Off-Road Trucks
Volvo Completely Redesigns its Articulated Dump Trucks, Adds 50-Ton Model
Maxresdefault 6793ad93bb5c0
Dozers
A Closer Look: Komatsu's Electric Underwater Dozer
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All