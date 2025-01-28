Liebherr Shows Truck-Mounted Concrete Pump with Z-Fold Boom at World of Concrete

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jan 28, 2025
Liebherr 38 XXT truck mount concrete pumper Z-fold boom on road
The four-part boom on the Liebherr 38 XXT folds down when it’s time to travel and can extend to a vertical reach of 121.7 feet, horizontal reach of 107.6 feet and unfolding height of 28.71 feet.
Liebherr

Liebherr rolled out its 38Z4 XXT truck-mounted concrete pump – the latest in its Z-fold technology, designed for easy transport and quick setup – at World of Concrete 2025.

The four-part boom folds down when it’s time to travel and can extend to a vertical reach of 121.7 feet, horizontal reach of 107.6 feet and a minimum unfolding height of 28.71 feet.

A standard feature on the 38 XXT are pivoting outriggers for support, including in tight spaces. When in a confined area, the front support can still be extended in front of the operator’s cab due to the swivel option, adding the entire working area in front of the cab, according to Liebherr.

For increased support, Liebherr also makes the XXA stability assistance system standard for electronically monitoring partially supported areas.

Liebherr 38 XXT truck mount concrete pumper boom extended over rebar ready to pourLiebherrAnother new feature for the truck-mounted pump is the Powerbloc drive unit, designed for “high performance and smooth running.” All hydraulic switches and measuring elements are integrated into the Powerbloc. It delivers a maximum 1,160 psi of concrete pressure and a max flow rate of 188 to 218 cubic yards per hour, depending on Powerbloc version.

Liebherr also added a semi-closed hydraulic oil circuit to ensure all drives are always supplied with enough power, the company says.

Options for the 38 XXT include LED lighting for work in the dark, various storage boxes for materials and tools, as well as shelves for extension hoses.

Liebherr 38 XXT truck mount concrete pumper Z-fold boom unfoldedLiebherrQuick Specs

  • Vertical reach: 121.7’
  • Horizontal reach: 107.6’
  • Unfolding height: 28.71’
  • End hose length: 13.1’
  • Max flow rate (piston end): 188 cu. yd./hr. (140 Powerbloc); 218 cu. yd./hr. (170 Powerbloc)
  • Max concrete pressure (piston end): 1,160 psi
  • Pump cycles (piston end): 29 rpm (140 Powerbloc); 34 rpm (170 Powerbloc)

 

