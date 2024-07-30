Liebherr-Logistics has been supplying from its Oberopfingen, Germany location, pictured here, since 2015. Its new center in Mississippi will create 180 jobs and serve warehousing, distribution and export services for North America and South America.

Liebherr plans to handle warehousing, distribution, export services and more for North America from a new site in Mississippi. The $176 million investment will create new jobs by 2026, the company says.

The parts logistics center, which will be built in Tulepo on a 118-acre plot, will create around 180 jobs and serve the North and South American markets. The plot will allow Liebherr to construct more than 1 million square feet of building space.

The center will handle warehousing, distribution, value-added services – pre-assembly, kitting, repackaging – as well as customs and export services.

“Tupelo is the ideal location to service and deliver our spare parts to clients in the U.S. and other countries on the North and South American continent,” said Joerg Stroebele, managing director at Liebherr-Logistics GmbH. “Furthermore, it will serve to expand our businesses with other product segments of the Liebherr Group at the same campus. Its unique logistical capabilities combined with the central geographical location will make a difference to us and our clients.”

The company says it plans to put another $200 million into this campus in the future to establish additional facilities for various Liebherr companies, offer additional services and produce innovative products, creating over 300 jobs in the long-term.

Liebherr-Logistics GmbH – the internal logistics service provider of the Liebherr Group – provides logistics services for the earthmoving machinery, components, concrete technology, tower cranes and maritime cranes segments, serving over 70 Liebherr Sales and Service Companies worldwide.

Liebherr-Logistics has been supplying from its Oberopfingen, Germany, location since 2015, added a second location in the Netherlands in 2023 and now will have a third location in Mississippi.

According to European construction media group KHL, in the release of its annual Yellow Table, Liebherr was ranked as the 5th largest construction equipment manufacturer in 2023, the highest position it has been in the Yellow Table in recent history. Liebherr had a record year in 2023, with revenues rising 11.5% to more than $15.2 billion.

Liebherr also recently debuted and demonstrated what it says is the world’s first prototype large wheel loader with a hydrogen engine.