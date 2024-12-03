John Deere currently has four facilities operating in Mexico in addition to a dedicated export lane at the Laredo-Colombia International Bridge.

A John Deere executive has confirmed with local media that the company will build a $55 million facility in Nuevo León, Mexico, aimed at manufacturing mini track loaders and mini wheel loaders.

Mexico Now, a publication covering international investment in Mexico, reported November 28 that the plant is slated to begin operations in 2026 and will reportedly target the Mexican equipment market specifically.

John Deere announced plans to move production of midsize skid steers and compact track loaders from the Dubuque Works plant in Iowa to Ramos, Mexico earlier this year, which is also slated to begin in 2026.

Equipment World reached out to John Deere for comment and will update this story with any reply it receives.

Gecimar Morini, Deere’s divisional sales manager for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, told Mexico Now, “The company seeks to continue to invest in the country and is committed to sustainability, urban development despite political changes, our position is to aim for development as a company.”

“We see Mexico as an attractive market, which is why we are investing in the expansion of our dealers and growth in new territories,” he added.

Morini added the Mexican construction equipment market has grown 76% since 2022.

John Deere currently has four facilities operating in Mexico – listed below with their operations – in addition to a dedicated export lane at the Laredo-Colombia International Bridge: