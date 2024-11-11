Equipment Dealers: Customers Return Now That Election is Over

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Nov 11, 2024
lineup of excavators
Equipment dealers and their customers appear ready to make capital investments they were hesitant about before Trump won.
Getty Images

Since Donald Trump’s election victory on November 6, Equipment World has heard from some construction equipment dealers expressing optimism and excitement for the future administration's impact on their business.

Five dealers said customers are already returning to the stores to purchase equipment, something they’d been hesitant to do without knowing who would win the election.

Todd Bachman, CEO of 14-store Florida Kubota dealer Florida Coast Equipment, said the day after the election: “Last night’s results bring a tremendous boost to our industry. Many customers had been holding off on new purchases, waiting to see the outcome of the election.

“With the victory now confirmed, we’re seeing renewed interest across the board, which aligns with what the majority of our customers were hoping for. This opens the door for us to move forward with stronger momentum.”

Jesse Lallier, owner of Skid Loaders Plus & Sany Wisconsin, said, “I think there were a ton of people that were holding back on purchases, so I think he [Trump] will open the doors, and we’ll have a great four years of sales.”

In Iowa, Bob Sinclair, CEO of 13-store Iowa John Deere dealer Sinclair Tractor, said his customers are back and thinking about the future, which will lead to more sales.

Regardless of who won, getting past the general uncertainty of the election is a positive, said Titan Machinery President and CEO BJ Knutson the morning after the election. He added that the uncertainty around the election not only had contractors putting their equipment purchases on pause, but those contractors’ clients were putting their own projects off as well.

“Some of the policies from the Trump administration toward manufacturing and onshoring, as it relates to energy and construction, are all positive. Both we and our customers are feeling quite a bit of positivity around that. Optimism is the overall word that I'm picking up from our customers here so far this morning."

John Douweling, director of dealer account management at Jordan Sitters Associates, said the morning after the election that he had already heard from dealers who foresee a strong year ahead.

“In the months leading up to the election, I noticed a sense of caution among dealers, who were uncertain about the future under two vastly different presidential candidates,” said Dowling. “However, the positive outcome has set the stage for a promising future. During this time, equipment dealers not only delayed hiring and investments but also observed that their customers – the end users – were postponing larger projects. Instead, contractors focused on projects they could complete quickly, allowing them to preserve cash and ensure ongoing work into 2025. This shift has resulted in a backlog and bloated inventory of new equipment at dealers’ yards.

“The anticipation of reduced red tape, regulatory burdens, DEI requirements, and lower fuel costs are all encouraging signs for a favorable market over the next four years. While optimism surrounding a Trump administration prevailed, there remained some uncertainty about what a Harris administration might bring. Regardless of individual opinions, Trump's clear focus on economic growth was viewed as beneficial for the industry.

“The heavy equipment industry is expected to experience significant benefits in the next four years. Looking ahead, I foresee steady growth in 2025, and as we move further into the Trump administration, we can expect to see the full impact of his policies in 2026.”

