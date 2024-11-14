A man is wanted on a spree of alleged heavy-equipment thefts that spans four states and more than $325,000 worth of equipment, according to the Shreveport Police Department in Louisiana.

The department reported November 4 on its Facebook page that it is seeking Andru Fitzgerald in connection with a skid steer and trailer theft, and that in the process of its investigation, it learned he is wanted in other states for similar charges.

Police said that they were alerted October 4 about the stolen skid steer and trailer, which Fitzgerald had rented and not returned on the due date.

The trailer was located in Fort Worth, Texas, through a GPS tracker on it. But the skid steer’s tracker had powered down, and it remains missing, according to Shreveport police. They have issued a warrant for his arrest on a charge of theft over $25,000.

Fitzgerald is also wanted on charges in Arkansas, Tennessee and Alabama.

Shreveport police said they learned through their investigation that there is a warrant out for Fitzgerald’s arrest in Benton, Arkansas, for heavy equipment theft.

He was indicted in Tennessee on charges of stealing more than $300,000 worth of equipment, and he has similar charges pending against him in Alabama, police say.

“Given his extensive record and multi-state criminal activity, Fitzgerald poses a serious risk, and authorities are seeking public assistance in tracking down this serial thief,” the Shreveport Police Department Facebook post says.

“Anyone with information on Andru Fitzgerald’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 or reach out to Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.”