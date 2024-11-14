Volvo's new 40-metric-ton EC400 Straight Boom demolition excavator will replace the EC380E Straight Boom.

Volvo Construction Equipment has rolled out two new straight-boom excavators designed for demolition, a redesigned 30-metric-ton EC300 and the all-new 40-metric-ton EC400.

The EC300 replaces the EC300E Straight Boom, while the EC400 will replace the EC380E Straight Boom.

The new models are another addition to the biggest redesign of Volvo’s large excavators in 20 years.

Volvo says the EC400 Straight Boom will be available for order this month, and the EC300 Straight Boom available for order in March.

Reaching Higher

The two new straight-boom demolition excavators get 30% higher reach than standard excavators designed for digging, the company says.

Though they are geared toward demolition tasks, Volvo says, their longer booms make them versatile enough for other functions like digging, cleaning up a site and loading trucks, including high-sided haulers.

They also get a heavier counterweight that can be detached with a hydraulic removal feature.

Fuel efficiency is increased by 14% for both models, and the EC400 Straight Boom gets a 10% boost in horsepower over the EC380E.

In the Cab

Volvo says it gave the new excavators a “state-of-the-art cab environment” that has more room, comfort and visibility.

Controls have also been improved, with an electric joystick and travel pedal designed for enhanced precision.

The cab’s exterior has been redesigned for increased safety. Volvo says it protects against falling debris with its roll-over protection system and frame-mounted Falling Object Guards. As an extra bonus, the guards can be swung out to help clean the front window, Volvo says.

The windows are 12 millimeters thick and made of single-piece, high-impact glass.

Advanced Features

Both new excavators get what Volvo calls “an industry first” – a case drain line that feeds returning oil back into the tank and not to a case drain circuit.

Other standard features include:

Bigger auxiliary return line for faster attachment movements.

Auto Power Boost.

Boom-and-arm bounce reduction.

Adjustable boom-down speed.

Boom-swing and boom-travel priority.

Durability

The EC300 and EC400 straight-boom excavators are equipped with a water-spray, dust-suppression system fitted at the factory. Volvo says this “removes the need for a separate truck for pumping water.”

A reversible fan is designed to protect components and prevent overheating in dusty environments.

The frame, boom and arm get a lifetime warranty. Hydraulic-oil and return filter changes are extended to over 1,000 hours, the company says.

Quick Specs EC400 Straight Boom

Operating weight: 92,089 – 95,517 lbs.

Gross power: 339 hp @ 1,600 rpm

Bucket capacity: 1-4 yd3

Max dig reach: 39’ 5”

Max dig depth: 20’ 8”

Quick Specs EC300 Straight Boom

Operating weight: 70,032 – 73,423 lbs.

Gross power: 253 hp @ 1,600 rpm

Bucket capacity: 1-3 yd3

Max dig reach: 38’ 7”

Max dig depth: 20’ 2”



