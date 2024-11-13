Brandt Launches Two High-Output Hydrovacs in the U.S.

Brandt Hydrovac
The automatic transmission, low overall height and compact wheelbase make the hydrovacs easy to maneuver in urban settings, Brandt says.
Brandt

Brandt teased its first hydrovac at ConExpo 2023, and now the company is bringing its full line to the U.S. market.

The HX120 and HX085 feature lightweight designs and large tank capacities, allowing operators to work efficiently within the maximum road-legal load weights. The real-time measurement of water and overall truck weight allows operators to keep a constant eye on tank capacities, thus reducing the risk of damage or overweight penalties on the road, the company says.

The HX120 offers 1,150 gallons of water tank capacity and 11.6 cubic yards of debris tank capacity, as well as a 28-foot boom reach with 340-degree rotation. Brandt says it is also the quietest hydrovac in its class, a plus in urban settings.

The HX085 delivers a 1,000-gallon water tank capacity, 8.4 cubic yards of debris tank capacity and a 24-foot boom reach.

The flexible dig hose connects to a solid steel boom tube feeding the turret opening. The stronger, lighter boom design reduces tare weight and chances of plugging, while the replaceable wear liner minimizes debris build up and increases the lifespan of the component compared to a standard rubber flex hose.

The vacuum system on the HX120 and HX085 uses a large blower and is designed for less air restriction and increased performance at lower RPMs to reduce noise and save fuel. A boom isolation valve lets operators off the vacuum at the end of the hose without shutting down the blower. The system can also be used with the tank hoisted.

Separate water and debris tanks maximize the legal payload and maintain an even weight distribution, the company says. Operators can pressure offload onto another truck, landspread or dump the debris.

Both models can be controlled from multiple locations, allowing users to operate work lights, activate hydraulics and control the wash pump without making unnecessary trips around the unit. All controls are marine-grade and temperature, moisture and dirt resistant.

In addition, a wireless remote control gives users live readings of scale weight and water level. It also provides remote access to quick startup, blower on/off and has an emergency stop.

A warming/change cabinet on the passenger side of the truck allows operators to warm up or change out of wet work gear once the job is finished.

Optional features include:

  • Camera package: Four cameras mounted on the front, rear, driver’s side and passenger curbside of the vehicle improve visibility and safety.
  • Remote hose storage package: The top-mounted remote hose tray holds three sections of 6-inch by 20-foot hose. Operators can access the sections from the rear access platforms without having to climb on top of the truck.
  • Cyclone quick cleanout: Flush system hoses mounted to the top of the cyclones enable wash out of any dirt or debris inside them.
  • Dig wand package: Two 5-foot-long wash extensions with quick connect ends, a rotating ripsaw nozzle and the wash trigger gun with a quick connect end.
  • High voltage contact safety: A high voltage detection shutdown system is located on the boom.
  • Fluid level indicator: The electronic light indicator clearly shows the level of material in both the debris and freshwater tanks.

Operator empties a brandt hydrovac debris tankBrandtQuick Specs

HX120

  • Axle Configuration: Tridem
  • Tare Weight: Starts at 44,000 pounds
  • Debris Tank Capacity: 11.6 cubic yards
  • Water Tank Capacity: 1,150 gallons
  • Boom Length: 28 feet

HX085

  • Axle Configuration: Tandem
  • Tare Weight: Starts at 35,000 pounds
  • Debris Tank Capacity: 8.4 cubic yards
  • Water Tank Capacity: 1,000 gallons
  • Boom Length: 24 feet
