Stolen Excavator Recovered After Semi Hits Overpass in Detroit

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 30, 2024
Semi truck hauling an excavator
Getty Images

Police recovered a stolen excavator after the driver of a semi-truck hit an overpass on Interstate 94 in Detroit and fled the scene of the incident.

According to a report from Fox 2 Detroit, Michigan State Police responded just before 10 a.m. on October 20 to a report that a semi struck an overpass on the westbound side of the freeway at Frontenac Avenue, knocking the equipment off the flatbed and into the road.

When police arrived, they found only a Cat excavator on its side leaking fuel and hydraulic fluid. Troopers searched the area, but the semi driver could not be located.

The owner of the excavator had recently gone to a Detroit Police Department precinct to report the machine stolen from a worksite on Seneca Street in Detroit.

Damage to the overpass was minimal, officials say, and the road was reopened after cleanup. No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

