Terramac is expanding its product offering with the launch of its new wheeled dumper line, designed for high carrying capacities at faster speeds than its traditional rubber-tracked models.

“The introduction of the Wheeled Dumper Series offers customers an ideal choice when ground conditions are more forgiving, enabling faster cycle times and increased productivity without compromising the quality and durability that Terramac is known for,” the company says.

A variety of models - rear dump, swivel dumper and multi-view swivel dumper – and sizes are available depending on jobsite needs.

Models include:

D6 Rear Dumper: The D6 is powered by a 72-horsepower Yanmar Tier 4 Final engine. It has a carrying capacity of 13,230 yards and an 8-yard bed volume. The 11,240-pound machine can travel at speeds up to 24.9 miles per hour.

D12 Rear Dumper: The 13,600-pound D12 offers a 26,455-pound carrying capacity and 10.8-yard bed volume. It runs on a 121-horsepower Perkins Tier 4 Final engine and tops out at 21.7 miles per hour.

D14 Rear Dumper: The largest model in Terramac’s wheeled dumper series has a 30,865-pound carrying capacity and a 10.9-yard bed volume. Its operating weight is 13,600 pounds, and it is powered by a 121-horsepower Perkins Tier 4 Final engine. The D14 can travel at speeds up to 21.7 miles per hour.

All rear dumper models have a rigid frame and feature three steering modes – front only, 4-wheel steer and crab mode. Heat and AC come standard in the enclosed cab.

3V70 Multi-View Swivel Dumper: The 9,240-pound 3V70 has a 4.4-yard bed volume and a 15,400-pound carrying capacity. It has articulated steering and comes equipped with a 74-horsepower Perkins Tier 4 engine. Its top speed is 18.6 miles per hour.

120TW Multi-View Swivel Dumper: The 17,550-pound 120TW is powered by a 121-horsepower Perkins Tier 4 engine. Three steering modes - 2-wheel front steer, 4-wheel steer and crab walk – allow for easy maneuverability. The rigid frame dumper has a 7.9-yard bed volume and a 26,455-pound carrying capacity. The top speed is 21.7 miles per hour.

Both multi-view swivel dumper models feature a heavy-duty chassis, 180-degree rotating bed and 180-degree rotating operator console.

DS70 Swivel Dumper: Powered by a 72-horsepower Yanmar Turbo engine, the DS70 can carry up to 15,432 pounds of material at speeds up to 17.4 miles per hour. It has a 180-degree dumping range to precisely place materials. The dumper weighs in at 7,700 pounds.

Each machine is equipped with a Trackunit telematics system to provide productivity and maintenance insights.