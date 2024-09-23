For contractors interested in starting out in hydro-excavation, Ditch Witch is offering its new HX40G gasoline-powered model.
The hydro-excavator is the company’s highest-powered gas model, at 40 horsepower and 1,000 cfm, and costs less than a diesel vacuum.
It is designed for contractors that occasionally perform potholing – digging a test hole to locate underground utilities before excavation – as well as cleanup, excavation and underground construction tasks. Those performing potholing every day would most likely want to go to a diesel model, says Chris Thompson, product manager vacuum excavation, in a company walkaround video of the new HX40G.
“The gas vacs are a great way to get into the business if you’re going to be potholing every once in a while or you just kind of want to learn about potholing and wondering if that’s right for your business,” Thompson says.
The hydro-excavator is mounted to a Ditch Witch trailer specially built for the HX40G. The trailer has a low profile and a lunette trailer ring whose height can be adjusted to match the towing vehicle.
With a 500-gallon debris tank and the company’s VT10 trailer, the HX40G can be hauled without a CDL license, the company says.
The hydro-excavator comes standard with an 800-gallon tank that fits on the VT20 trailer, which brings weight to 20,000-pound GVWR. With the optional 500-gallon tank, customers can choose between three trailer models, ranging from 10,000- to 14,000-pound GVWR.
The hydro-excavator comes with a 200-gallon water tank.
The HX40G runs on a Briggs & Stratton Vanguard electronic fuel-injected engine.
Other standard features on the HX40G include:
- Hydraulic jack to raise and stabilize the hydro-excavator.
- Lockable battery-disconnect dial.
- Open workstation for easier access to the pump, blower and back of the engine for maintenance.
- Workstation on the side with control for lights, water and unloader valve.
- Controls at the back off to the side for good visibility to the tank and to prevent dirt and mud being dumped on the operator.
- Reel for the digging lance and for a water gun to clean up tools or vacuum at end of day. The back of the vac has a holder for the lance and water gun.
- Extra hose storage on the trailer that holds the pipe straight. The hose can also be wrapped around the back of the vacuum.
- Dual-stage filtration – one filter captures heavy materials, and the second captures light material lights through a mesh filter.
- Black tanks to extend pump life and reduce algae buildup.
- HX-style door, same as on Ditch Witch’s diesel vacs, that fully opens and closes.
- Scale to measure weight for transport purposes.
- Spare-tire holder.
- Canister to hold the operator’s manual.
Buyers can choose an optional jib boom, which helps the operator shoulder the hose.
Quick Specs:
- Engine: Briggs & Stratton Vanguard 40 hp gas
- Blower: 1,000 cfm air flow
- Water pump flow: 4.2 gpm
- Water pump pressure: 3,000 psi
- Debris tank: standard 800 gal; optional 500 gal
- Max vacuum: 16” Hg