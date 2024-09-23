The Ditch Witch HX40G comes on a trailer tailored by Ditch Witch for the hydro-excavator.

For contractors interested in starting out in hydro-excavation, Ditch Witch is offering its new HX40G gasoline-powered model.

The hydro-excavator is the company’s highest-powered gas model, at 40 horsepower and 1,000 cfm, and costs less than a diesel vacuum.

It is designed for contractors that occasionally perform potholing – digging a test hole to locate underground utilities before excavation – as well as cleanup, excavation and underground construction tasks. Those performing potholing every day would most likely want to go to a diesel model, says Chris Thompson, product manager vacuum excavation, in a company walkaround video of the new HX40G.

“The gas vacs are a great way to get into the business if you’re going to be potholing every once in a while or you just kind of want to learn about potholing and wondering if that’s right for your business,” Thompson says.

The hydro-excavator is mounted to a Ditch Witch trailer specially built for the HX40G. The trailer has a low profile and a lunette trailer ring whose height can be adjusted to match the towing vehicle.

With a 500-gallon debris tank and the company’s VT10 trailer, the HX40G can be hauled without a CDL license, the company says.

The hydro-excavator comes standard with an 800-gallon tank that fits on the VT20 trailer, which brings weight to 20,000-pound GVWR. With the optional 500-gallon tank, customers can choose between three trailer models, ranging from 10,000- to 14,000-pound GVWR.

The hydro-excavator comes with a 200-gallon water tank.

The HX40G runs on a Briggs & Stratton Vanguard electronic fuel-injected engine.

Other standard features on the HX40G include:

Hydraulic jack to raise and stabilize the hydro-excavator.

Lockable battery-disconnect dial.

Open workstation for easier access to the pump, blower and back of the engine for maintenance.

Workstation on the side with control for lights, water and unloader valve.

Controls at the back off to the side for good visibility to the tank and to prevent dirt and mud being dumped on the operator.

Reel for the digging lance and for a water gun to clean up tools or vacuum at end of day. The back of the vac has a holder for the lance and water gun.

Extra hose storage on the trailer that holds the pipe straight. The hose can also be wrapped around the back of the vacuum.

Dual-stage filtration – one filter captures heavy materials, and the second captures light material lights through a mesh filter.

Black tanks to extend pump life and reduce algae buildup.

HX-style door, same as on Ditch Witch’s diesel vacs, that fully opens and closes.

Scale to measure weight for transport purposes.

Spare-tire holder.

Canister to hold the operator’s manual.

Buyers can choose an optional jib boom, which helps the operator shoulder the hose.

Quick Specs: