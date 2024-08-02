Palfinger has introduced new Advanced HT Series heavy-duty hooklifts with a customizable remote control to North America.
The three-model lineup for construction, demolition, waste removal, recycling, landscaping, and municipal applications includes the 40,000-pound lifting capacity HT 400, the 50,000-pound lifting capacity HT 500, and the 66,000-pound lifting capacity HT 660.
All HT Series models come equipped with removable and adjustable container slides to accommodate various container lengths.
A new subframe design featuring an X-beam, a front cross beam and improved mid- and rear cross beams enhances stability, especially during tipping operations.
The low-profile bogie system reduces the overall transport height for enhanced load stability and operator comfort.
A new safety latch on the enhanced hook arm securely locks the container baler into the hook to prevent bouncing or accidental disengagement. The adjustable lock system fits a variety of bins.
Operators can load and unload containers without leaving the cab using the new Pro Active Drive remote control. The remote control can be customized for operational add-ons such as auto tarp systems, salt spreaders, and snow plows.
Optional features include:
- Automatic Cycle: Enables loading and unloading with a single joystick push.
- Rapid Motion: Increases extension speed by 30% for empty containers.
- Wireless remote control