Palfinger Intros 3-Model Advanced HT Hooklift Lineup

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 2, 2024
PALFINGER HT 500 Hooklift
Palfinger HT 500 Hooklift
Palfinger

Palfinger has introduced new Advanced HT Series heavy-duty hooklifts with a customizable remote control to North America.

The three-model lineup for construction, demolition, waste removal, recycling, landscaping, and municipal applications includes the 40,000-pound lifting capacity HT 400, the 50,000-pound lifting capacity HT 500, and the 66,000-pound lifting capacity HT 660.

All HT Series models come equipped with removable and adjustable container slides to accommodate various container lengths.

A new subframe design featuring an X-beam, a front cross beam and improved mid- and rear cross beams enhances stability, especially during tipping operations.

The low-profile bogie system reduces the overall transport height for enhanced load stability and operator comfort.

A new safety latch on the enhanced hook arm securely locks the container baler into the hook to prevent bouncing or accidental disengagement. The adjustable lock system fits a variety of bins.

Operators can load and unload containers without leaving the cab using the new Pro Active Drive remote control. The remote control can be customized for operational add-ons such as auto tarp systems, salt spreaders, and snow plows. 

Optional features include:

  • Automatic Cycle: Enables loading and unloading with a single joystick push.
  • Rapid Motion: Increases extension speed by 30% for empty containers.
  • Wireless remote control

 

