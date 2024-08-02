Palfinger has introduced new Advanced HT Series heavy-duty hooklifts with a customizable remote control to North America.

The three-model lineup for construction, demolition, waste removal, recycling, landscaping, and municipal applications includes the 40,000-pound lifting capacity HT 400, the 50,000-pound lifting capacity HT 500, and the 66,000-pound lifting capacity HT 660.

All HT Series models come equipped with removable and adjustable container slides to accommodate various container lengths.

A new subframe design featuring an X-beam, a front cross beam and improved mid- and rear cross beams enhances stability, especially during tipping operations.

The low-profile bogie system reduces the overall transport height for enhanced load stability and operator comfort.

A new safety latch on the enhanced hook arm securely locks the container baler into the hook to prevent bouncing or accidental disengagement. The adjustable lock system fits a variety of bins.

Operators can load and unload containers without leaving the cab using the new Pro Active Drive remote control. The remote control can be customized for operational add-ons such as auto tarp systems, salt spreaders, and snow plows.

Optional features include: