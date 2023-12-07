Liebherr has introduced its new R 930 Tunnel Crawler Excavator, replacing its R 924 Compact Tunnel Excavator for underground construction applications.

Suited for tight, difficult to access spaces, the R 930 Tunnel features a short tail radius and a height restriction for attachments to prevent collisions with the tunnel wall. Two attachment lengths and a bearing that can swivel to 2 x 45-degree angles help the machine follow the excavation profile.

Safety features have been beefed up for underground work and include LED headlights for visibility and specially positioned cylinders and hoses for added protection from potential impacts. The R 930 Tunnel is constructed from steel for strength and durability.

It can be equipped with Liebherr’s quick coupling system for fast and easy tool changes. Two- or three-tooth ripper buckets are available, in addition to a cutter or hammer to cover a wide range of applications. The grading blade allows the excavator to create a flat ground surface or stabilize the machine on uneven ground. It also protects the undercarriage and crawler drives against impacts from rubble, the company says.

The ROPS-, FOPS- and FGPS-certified operator's cab features rear and side monitoring cameras. Equipped to withstand dusty environments on underground sites, it comes with an easy-to-clean imitation leather operator's seat with a headrest. All electronic components are also protected.

Quick Specs: