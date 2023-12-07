Liebherr Releases R 930 Tunnel Crawler Excavator for Underground Construction

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 7, 2023
Liebherr R 930 tunnel crawler excavator
Liebherr

Liebherr has introduced its new R 930 Tunnel Crawler Excavator, replacing its R 924 Compact Tunnel Excavator for underground construction applications.

Suited for tight, difficult to access spaces, the R 930 Tunnel features a short tail radius and a height restriction for attachments to prevent collisions with the tunnel wall. Two attachment lengths and a bearing that can swivel to 2 x 45-degree angles help the machine follow the excavation profile.

Safety features have been beefed up for underground work and include LED headlights for visibility and specially positioned cylinders and hoses for added protection from potential impacts. The R 930 Tunnel is constructed from steel for strength and durability.

It can be equipped with Liebherr’s quick coupling system for fast and easy tool changes. Two- or three-tooth ripper buckets are available, in addition to a cutter or hammer to cover a wide range of applications.  The grading blade allows the excavator to create a flat ground surface or stabilize the machine on uneven ground. It also protects the undercarriage and crawler drives against impacts from rubble, the company says.

The ROPS-, FOPS- and FGPS-certified operator's cab features rear and side monitoring cameras. Equipped to withstand dusty environments on underground sites, it comes with an easy-to-clean imitation leather operator's seat with a headrest. All electronic components are also protected.

Quick Specs:

  • Generation: 6
  • Tunnel height: 15' 7'' - 24' 7''
  • Operating weight: 74,300 - 76,170 lb
  • Engine output: 175 HP
  • Emission stage: V
Related Stories
Custom Fabricated 125-Foot Demolition Excavator Using Kobelco SK850
Excavators
Dealer Fabricates 125-Foot Demolition Excavator Using Kobelco SK850 (Video)
Maxresdefault 6539514feaa61
Excavators
Video: How Does Deere's New 75 P-Tier Excavator Differ from its 85 P-Tier?
komatsu excavator parked outside Fla. walmart after running into automotive department wall
Excavators
Florida Man's Excavator Rampage Causes $2M Damage
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Partner Insights
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Top Stories
aerial view bronze lot World of Concrete 2023
World of Concrete
What to See at World of Concrete – 50th Anniversary Show Set for 2024
Major OEMs such as Cat, Deere, Bobcat, Liebherr, Develon plan to display their products at the January event in Las Vegas.
yanmar v7 compact wheel loader white background bucket raised
Compact equipment
"Quick & Light": Yanmar Unveils V7 Compact Wheel Loader
red 2024 Toyota Tacoma Limited driving on mountain road
Pickups
Toyota: 2024 Tacoma "Completely Redesigned from the Ground Up"
white FBR Hadrian X truck-mounted brick laying robot building masonry block wall
Construction Equipment
"World’s First Mobile, Bricklaying Robot" Coming to U.S. Market (Video)
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Beyond Machines: Unleashing the full potential of connected construction
Whether you know it or not, not being connected is hurting your construction business. This is a map to unleash your potential—empowering your team across workflows, with the right data to make the right decisions, at the right time.
DownloadView All