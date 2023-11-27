Tackle Smaller Hydrodemolition Jobs with Aquajet’s New Revojet 270

Aquajet has launched a new mobile high-pressure pump, the Revojet 270, for smaller hydrodemolition jobs such as parking garage renovations and industrial cleaning.

Despite its size, the company says, the Revojet matches the performance of its Power Pack 270, with a standard configuration of 40,610 psi and 10.6 gallons per minute. It weighs 7,716 pounds, making it light enough to be towed with a pickup truck or large SUV. It pairs with Aquajet’s most compact hydrodemolition robots, the Aqua Cutter 410 and the Ergo System.

“As Hydrodemolition gains popularity, customers are looking for ways to use the technology for more aspects of their work. Pairing the Revojet with our compact Hydrodemolition machines gives contractors a powerful equipment arsenal for jobs in tighter spaces,” said Roger Simonsson, Aquajet managing director.

The hydrodemolition robot and Revojet work together as one unit through radio remote control with no need for extra cables or devices. Operators can connect multiple pieces of equipment, including high-pressure guns, foot pedals and other high-pressure actuators, directly to the Revo remote with a standard seven-pole connector.

The standard Revo remote lets operators control the Revojet from the unit or up to 984 feet away with extension cables. The system is compatible with most remotes and high-pressure tools on the market, regardless of manufacturer.

When more power is needed, two Revojets can be used simultaneously to increase pump power from 270 to 540 horsepower. According to Aquajet, some larger pumps require a larger trailer and a CDL to haul, so using this setup allows for a cheaper, faster transport process. A stationary Revojet is also available.

The REVO Control System 3.0 controls and monitors the Revojet. It features closed-loop pressure control, or RPM control, and smart pressure regulating that quickly finds the set pressure from the idle or auto-stop state. Operating parameters can be set on the graphic color display. Users can also view machine data such as alarm lists, trip meters, service schdules and fuel consumption in real-time.

The main power system on the Revojet monitors the battery level and shuts down when critical to avoid discharging them completely. Automatic start/stop technology automatically shuts down and restarts the engine to reduce idle time. The main power is also automatically kept on until the engine finishes its shutdown process.

When the pump is turned off and the ignition key is removed, all system functions are disabled except for the work lights to increase operator safety. A flashing status light changes its flash frequency and color to communicate information and warnings.

The Revojet also has a mode that flushes the hoses without any nozzle mounted, along with RPM hold delay for hand lancing that minimizes delay when the high-pressure trigger is activated.

Two large hatches – one on each side of the machine – allow workers easy access for routine maintenance such as checking fluid levels or oil and filter changes.