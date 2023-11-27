Tackle Smaller Hydrodemolition Jobs with Aquajet’s New Revojet 270

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 27, 2023
Aquajet Revojet high-pressure pump with Aqua Cutter 410
Aquajet

Aquajet has launched a new mobile high-pressure pump, the Revojet 270, for smaller hydrodemolition jobs such as parking garage renovations and industrial cleaning.

Despite its size, the company says, the Revojet matches the performance of its Power Pack 270, with a standard configuration of 40,610 psi and 10.6 gallons per minute. It weighs 7,716 pounds, making it light enough to be towed with a pickup truck or large SUV. It pairs with Aquajet’s most compact hydrodemolition robots, the Aqua Cutter 410 and the Ergo System.

“As Hydrodemolition gains popularity, customers are looking for ways to use the technology for more aspects of their work. Pairing the Revojet with our compact Hydrodemolition machines gives contractors a powerful equipment arsenal for jobs in tighter spaces,” said Roger Simonsson, Aquajet managing director.

The hydrodemolition robot and Revojet work together as one unit through radio remote control with no need for extra cables or devices. Operators can connect multiple pieces of equipment, including high-pressure guns, foot pedals and other high-pressure actuators, directly to the Revo remote with a standard seven-pole connector.

The standard Revo remote lets operators control the Revojet from the unit or up to 984 feet away with extension cables. The system is compatible with most remotes and high-pressure tools on the market, regardless of manufacturer.

When more power is needed, two Revojets can be used simultaneously to increase pump power from 270 to 540 horsepower. According to Aquajet, some larger pumps require a larger trailer and a CDL to haul, so using this setup allows for a cheaper, faster transport process. A stationary Revojet is also available.

The REVO Control System 3.0 controls and monitors the Revojet. It features closed-loop pressure control, or RPM control, and smart pressure regulating that quickly finds the set pressure from the idle or auto-stop state. Operating parameters can be set on the graphic color display. Users can also view machine data such as alarm lists, trip meters, service schdules and fuel consumption in real-time.

The main power system on the Revojet monitors the battery level and shuts down when critical to avoid discharging them completely. Automatic start/stop technology automatically shuts down and restarts the engine to reduce idle time. The main power is also automatically kept on until the engine finishes its shutdown process.

When the pump is turned off and the ignition key is removed, all system functions are disabled except for the work lights to increase operator safety. A flashing status light changes its flash frequency and color to communicate information and warnings.

The Revojet also has a mode that flushes the hoses without any nozzle mounted, along with RPM hold delay for hand lancing that minimizes delay when the high-pressure trigger is activated.

Two large hatches – one on each side of the machine – allow workers easy access for routine maintenance such as checking fluid levels or oil and filter changes.

Related Stories
side view JCB Digatron monster jam truck
Construction Equipment
Meet “DIGatron!” – JCB Unveils Backhoe-Inspired Monster Jam Truck
SY135C Sany excavator in parking lot in front of building
Compact Excavators
Sany Releases Five New Small Excavators with Upgraded Features
Seppi M Multiforst Tiller-Mulcher attachment
Construction Equipment
Crush, Mulch, Till with Seppi M's Upgraded Multiforst Tiller-Mulcher
Inspired by You. Designed for the Job. Committed to Success.
Partner Insights
Inspired by You. Designed for the Job. Committed to Success.
Top Stories
2024 chevrolet silverado hd zr2 trilering 2 ATVs on dirt road
Pickups
Chevy Merges Off-Road and Heavy Duty with First Silverado HD ZR2
For the first time ever, Chevy has brought its off-road ZR2 package to its heavy-duty Silverado lineup for 2024.
Maxresdefault 655d1d8da8b64
The Dirt
Unicontrol Offers Simple, Cost-Effective Machine Control for Small Contractors
2025 Ram 1500 truck hauling a Case compact track loader
Pickups
2025 Ram 1500 Loses Hemi V8 Option, Gets Hurricane Turbo V6s
red blu white 2024 Chevy Silverado pickup trucks lined up mountain background
Pickups
What’s New in 2024 for Chevy's Silverado 1500 Pickup?
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2024 Fleet Technology Trend Report
The 2024 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to find out more!
DownloadView All