Kanga has unveiled the next generation of the Kanga Kid 220, which it claims as “the world’s smallest multi-task compact skid steer loader.”

At 30 inches wide for the wheeled version (PW220) and 31.5 inches wide for the tracked version (PT220), the stand-on compact mini loaders can fit through narrow passages and standard doorways for work on increasingly tight residential jobsites.

Both models get a more powerful Honda GXV630 gas engine, increased system pressure, a sealed conduit electrical loom, and larger battery. Access to critical components has been improved for easier maintenance and service.

The revamped operator capsule now comes standard with a cushioned rear step and an operator stability extension for safety and comfort. The ergonomic soft-touch controls reduce operator reach and fatigue and allow for stable, controlled steering, Kanga says. Power to the attachment is cut when the controls are released, for added safety.

The loaders are compatible with dozens of attachments and feature a quick hitch connection.

The 2 Series loaders have substantial ground clearance and a low center of gravity, the company says. When the loader arms are lowered to rest on the frame, the bucket can be rolled back to carry a full load. The self-leveling bucket reduces load spillage while raising and lowering the arms. To protect the operator from overloading the machine, the lift circuit is set at 1,500 psi.

The PT220 features a wrap-around polyurethane track system. Kanga says that unlike a fixed undercarriage track system, the “track over wheel” system will not pivot while traversing undulating ground.

“The Kanga 220 is a testament to our philosophy: a no-fuss machine, which is designed to work hard, handed everything thrown at it and last,” says Rod Lehpamer, general manager at Kanga Loaders USA.

Optional features include LED headlights, a horn, a flashing amber beacon light, a handbrake, an emergency stop button, an oil cooler, back protection bars, a battery isolator switch, and color customization.

The loaders are available now at Kanga authorized dealers.

PT220 Quick Specs:

Engine: Honda GXV630 (Gas)

Tipping Load: 794 pounds

Machine Weight: 1,040 pounds

Maximum Operating Height: 59.2 inches

Overall Width: 31.1 inches

Ground Clearance: 6.5 inches

Travel Speed: 3.4 mph

PW220 Quick Specs: