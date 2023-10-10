Perkins has unveiled its new 13-liter, multi-fuel-compatible engine platform, the 2600 Series.

Available in 2026, the 2600 Series will be capable of supporting diesel, renewable liquid fuels, and the future development of spark-ignited natural gas and hydrogen fuel.

It is suited for off-highway applications, such as wheel loaders, excavators, dozers and other construction machinery; heavy lift trucks and other material-handling equipment; farm tractors, combines, harvesters, self-propelled sprayers; and large industrial pumps and compressors.

The mid-sized engines will offer eight power ratings from 456 to 690 horsepower, providing up to 3,200 Nm of peak torque. Industrial open power units configured with engine-mounted aftertreatment and cooling packs will also be available from the factory.

The engines are configured to meet EU Stage V, U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final, China Non-road IV, Korea Stage V, and Japan 2014 emissions standards, as well as versions for lesser regulated countries. OEMs can pilot the engines, which already have more than 20,000 hours of design validation, in 2025.

By reducing components and modularizing the design, the 2600 Series will be able to accommodate anticipated adjustments for future tiers of emissions standards in the U.S. and EU without relocating OEM connection points, Perkins says. All eight power ratings for higher regulated markets will be available on a common core engine, enabling OEMs to reduce their inventory and integration costs.

“As the off-highway industry advances toward a lower-carbon future, equipment manufacturers still face expectations for long-term productivity and reliability in the world’s most demanding work environments,” says Jaz Gill, vice president of global sales, marketing, service and parts. “The new Perkins 2600 Series engine platform demonstrates how we’re leveraging our experience, intelligence and commitment to help OEMs navigate the energy transition with power solutions that deliver exceptional performance on the worksite.”

All 2600 Series engines are designed to perform at altitudes of up to 12,000 feet and in extreme temperatures as high as 140 F and as low as minus -40 F with aids.

An all-new rear gear train, stiffer core architecture, and common rail fuel system reduce noise by up to 3 dB when compared with Perkins current 13-, 15- and single-turbo 18-liter engines.

Maintenance is made easier thanks to the integration of components and a 45% reduction in leak joints, the company says. The upgrades result in lower fluid consumption and extended oil and fuel filter service intervals as long as 1,000 hours, reducing operating costs and downtime.

2600 Series engines will offer telematics solutions enabling OEMs to collect, analyze, and integrate engine performance data within a connected platform.

Perkins says 82 patents have been granted to date across the entire engine platform.