To further strengthen its light compaction range, Husqvarna Construction has introduced its first battery-powered compactor, the LFe60 LAT.

The new forward plate compactor delivers compaction of soil and asphalt and runs on the Honda eGX battery platform. The LFe60 LAT was designed to combine easy handling, zero CO2 emissions and smart features.

"The LFe 60 LAT has the same fantastic features as all of our existing forward plate compactors," says Magnus Lindeberg, global product manager for light compaction at Husqvarna. "However, the fact that it's battery-powered means it is easier to start, has reduced noise levels and produces no CO2 direct exhaust emissions during operation. This means the operator doesn't have to deal with many of the challenges that come with refueling or the other demands of a combustion engine. As a result, the LFe 60 LAT can contribute to a working day that is less physically demanding and more productive."

Adding to the ease of operation are smart features such as a push-button start, transport wheels, low vibration and a handle that folds for transport. The electric motor also helps reduce downtime and costs as it requires less maintenance than a combustion engine.

The removeable, easy-to-fill water tank allows for precise control of water flow, the company says. The bottom plate and water sprinkling system are designed to prevent the fresh asphalt from sticking to the equipment or creating marks on the ground.

"We believe the LFe 60 LAT is a great addition to our light compaction range," Lindeberg says. "A combination of reliability, performance and operational ergonomics make it highly attractive to asphalt contractors looking for a forward plate compactor that delivers great results and an optimized cost of ownership – plus the added benefits of battery power."

Quick specs:

Battery: interchangeable 72-volt Li-Ion Honda eGX

Net power output: 2.4 hp (1.8 kW) @ 3,600 rpm

Charge time: 80% in 1 hr. with Honda eGX Charger; 100% in 90 min.

Battery runtime per charge: 40 min., depending on application

Plate width: 13.78"

Weight: 194 lbs.

Centrifugal force: 2.3 lbf

Speed: 75 ft./min.







