Husqvarna Intros its First Battery-Powered Plate Compactor, the LFe60 LAT

tlcstaff (TLC)
Aug 14, 2023
LFe60 LAT forward battery-powered plate compactor white background
Husqvarna LFe60 LAT battery-powered plate compactor
Husqvarna

To further strengthen its light compaction range, Husqvarna Construction has introduced its first battery-powered compactor, the LFe60 LAT.

The new forward plate compactor delivers compaction of soil and asphalt and runs on the Honda eGX battery platform. The LFe60 LAT was designed to combine easy handling, zero CO2 emissions and smart features.

"The LFe 60 LAT has the same fantastic features as all of our existing forward plate compactors," says Magnus Lindeberg, global product manager for light compaction at Husqvarna. "However, the fact that it's battery-powered means it is easier to start, has reduced noise levels and produces no CO2 direct exhaust emissions during operation. This means the operator doesn't have to deal with many of the challenges that come with refueling or the other demands of a combustion engine. As a result, the LFe 60 LAT can contribute to a working day that is less physically demanding and more productive."

Adding to the ease of operation are smart features such as a push-button start, transport wheels, low vibration and a handle that folds for transport. The electric motor also helps reduce downtime and costs as it requires less maintenance than a combustion engine.    

Related Stories
LiuGong 995F excavator on dirt hill digging
Excavators
LiuGong Launches its Largest Excavator, the 995F, in U.S.
Palfinger HT160 SLD 3 hooklift
Construction Equipment
Palfinger Unveils Enhanced Telescopic Hooklift, the HT 160 SLD 3
Cat 938 wheel loader approaching pipe with forks
Wheel Loaders
Getting Easier for Operators: A Rundown of the Latest Wheel Loaders
Liugong 936F excavator atop quarry hill releasing dirt
Excavators
LiuGong’s New 936F Excavator Designed for Heavy-Duty Digging

The removeable, easy-to-fill water tank allows for precise control of water flow, the company says. The bottom plate and water sprinkling system are designed to prevent the fresh asphalt from sticking to the equipment or creating marks on the ground.

"We believe the LFe 60 LAT is a great addition to our light compaction range," Lindeberg says. "A combination of reliability, performance and operational ergonomics make it highly attractive to asphalt contractors looking for a forward plate compactor that delivers great results and an optimized cost of ownership – plus the added benefits of battery power."     

Quick specs:

  • Battery: interchangeable 72-volt Li-Ion Honda eGX
  • Net power output: 2.4 hp (1.8 kW) @ 3,600 rpm  
  • Charge time: 80% in 1 hr. with Honda eGX Charger; 100% in 90 min. 
  • Battery runtime per charge: 40 min., depending on application 
  • Plate width: 13.78"
  • Weight: 194 lbs.
  • Centrifugal force: 2.3 lbf
  • Speed: 75 ft./min.



Top Stories
Kobelco SK380SRLC-7 excavator studio shot rear angle white background
Excavators
Large Excavator, Short Tailswing – Kobelco’s New SK380SRLC-7
All the power of a 38-metric-ton excavator but with the tailswing of a smaller machine for fitting in tight spaces.
SANY STH634A Telehandler in front of glass building
Telehandlers
Sany Expands Telehandler Line with Compact and Midsize Models
LiuGong 995F excavator on dirt hill digging
Excavators
LiuGong Launches its Largest Excavator, the 995F, in U.S.
backhoe digging trench stock image
Safety & Compliance
Why Did 39 Workers Die in Trenches in 2022 – the Most in 18 Years?
Cat 938 wheel loader approaching pipe with forks
Wheel Loaders
Getting Easier for Operators: A Rundown of the Latest Wheel Loaders
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All