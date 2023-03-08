Showcasing 50 products across eight categories, Chinese equipment manufacturer XCMG is set to bring its largest exhibit to date to ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023.

XCMG will highlight its latest cranes, excavators, loaders, piling machines, roadbuilding equipment, aerial work platforms, mining machines and port machines at booth F9413 in the Festival Grounds.

"Themed 'Solid to Succeed!,' we hope our milestone exhibition at ConExpo-Con/Agg will not only bring the best products to global customers but also show the thriving potential of XCMG as a leading Chinese construction machinery manufacturer that pilots technological innovation and advances the development of green, sustainable products," said Yang Dongsheng, chairman of XCMG.

(Click here to see more of what OEMs have in store for ConExpo 2023 on our show preview page.)

New excavator lineup

XCMG will launch 17 excavators designed for the North American market, including the zero tail-swing XE35U compact crawler excavator.

The XE35U is equipped with the following features:

Auxiliary hydraulic pipelines that can switch between one-way and two-way circuits.

Electric proportional joysticks with roller switches for control of the hydraulic thumb and other work tools.

A Yanmar 3TNV88F engine.

Ergonomically designed mechanical suspension seat.

Quick coupler and hydraulic thumbs.

Variable angle boom and compact swing radius for operation on confined jobsites.

Easily accessible maintenance points.

New all-terrain crane

XCMG will debut its latest all-terrain crane for the North American market, the XCA150_U.

The crane features strong hoisting capability, intelligent control systems, ergonomic design and industry-leading driving performance, the manufacturer says. For added safety, the XCA150_U is equipped with a human-machine interaction system, intelligent crane boom technology and traveling-control system.

Other products to be displayed include:

The 4-ton XC948 wheel loader

The BP600 short wheelbase battery forklift

XCMG says by leveraging its four overseas R&D centers, 10 manufacturing bases and more than 300 dealers, it exports products to more than 190 countries and regions globally.