FAE to Highlight Remote-Control Crawler Carriers at ConExpo 2023

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 6, 2023
FAE USE RCU-75 remote-controlled tracked mulcher
FAE USA

FAE USA will showcase its most extensive equipment selection ever at the 2023 ConExpo-Con/Agg, North America's largest construction trade show. In total, 17 machines will be on display, including seven new products from the tracked carrier and attachment manufacturer.  

FAE will place special emphasis on its remote-controlled track carriers for mulching applications.

The company’s new RCU-75 remote-controlled tracked carrier can mulch vegetation up to 6 inches in diameter while climbing slopes up to 55 degrees. Powered by the 74-horsepower Kohler Common Rail electronic fuel injection engine, the RCU-75 is suited for working in hilly wooded areas, near railroad tracks, power lines, gas and oil pipelines, gardens, roadsides, highways, canals, rivers and lakes. It can be paired with FAE’s BL2/RCU mulcher.

The new RCU-55 also will be on display. A 56-horsepower Kohler Common Rail electronic fuel injection engine powers the unit. It features all the technology built into the larger RCU-75 model but in a smaller package.

 A new mulching head will also make its debut at the show.

Other products to be showcased include:

  • PT-175 and the PT-300 tracked vehicles
  • SFM multitasks head for tractors
  • DML/SSL and UML/SSL/SONIC skid steer mulchers
  • BL1/EX, BL3/EX, BL5/EX and UMM/EX/HP mulchers for excavators
  • MTM multitasks head for tractors
  • RPL/SSL, RPM/SSL, RWM/SSL road planers for skid steers
  • STC/SSL stone crusher for skid steers

For those unable to attend in person, FAE will broadcast live on its Facebook page at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, Thursday, March 16, and Friday, March 17. 

