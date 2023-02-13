K-Tec, Ashland, Metalcraft to Display Range of Scrapers at ConExpo 2023

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Feb 13, 2023
Rendering of K.A. Group booth at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023
K-Tec, Ashland, and Metalcraft will share a booth at Conexpo 2023 under parent company K.A. Group.
K.A. Group

K.A. Group, the parent company of K-Tec, Ashland and Metalcraft, will showcase a broad range of scrapers and earthmoving accessories in its 20,000-square-foot booth at ConExpo 2023.

K-Tec and Ashland announced their merger at ConExpo 2020, and Metalcraft of Georgia was acquired by K.A. Group in May 2022. Designed for heavy construction and mining operations, K-Tec’s products include scrapers ranging from 28 to 63 cubic yards. Ashland products include scrapers ranging from 3.25 to 34 cubic yards for the compact, agricultural and industrial construction markets. Metalcraft scrapers have a niche in construction owner-operator and land forming/grading applications.

(You can see more of what OEMs have in store for ConExpo 2023 in our show preview page by clicking here.)

The booth will focus on “Earthmoving for Everyone,” in which K.A. Group will highlight how contractors of all sizes can use their existing fleet of prime mover power units to move bulk material by attaching a scraper.

Complementary machines from Case IH and Case CE will be on display in the booth. The power units can be paired with Ashland or K-Tec scrapers. Pairings will include the following:

  • Ashland’s new 18-cubic-yard 1812E scraper will be connected to a Case IH Magnum tractor.
  • The 24-cubic-yard Ashland 2411E scraper will be attached to a Case IH Quadtrac tractor.
  • K-Tec’s 1228 Train scrapers, with the ability to carry a tandem heaped capacity of 56 cubic yards, will be positioned behind the Case IH 555 wheeled tractor.
  • A Case CE compact track loader will be fitted up with the Ashland 3250SS Scraper for contractors who want to see what it looks like to be able to bulk haul material with a common jobsite machine.

In a booth zone focused on heavy construction and mining, K-Tec will display its 28-cubic-yard 1228ADT and 37-cubic-yard 1237ADT Lead & Rear scrapers. The units can be used with 30- to 50-ton articulated dump trucks. Attendees can experience the ride and machine controls using a virtual reality simulator.  

K-Tec’s EJB4X Ejector Body will be fitted on the back of a Volvo A45G. The EJB allows for trucks to safely eject loaded material in areas with reduced overhead clearance, the company says.

An earthmoving implements zone will showcase a variety of complementary attachments that K.A. Group offers including a newly designed Land Leveler and a Metalcraft Road Grader RG-14.

K.A. Group says scraper specialists, design engineers and service technicians will be available in the booth to assist attendees in assessing optimal earthmoving jobsite solutions and answer any technical questions. The company’s display is located at booth W40231 in West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. ConExpo takes place March 14 -18, 2023. 

Partner Insights
