John Deere and the Wirtgen will combine efforts for the first time at a single cohesive booth (illustration above) at ConExpo 2023 showcasing both companies’ latest machines and technologies.

With 80,000 square feet of booth space, John Deere says it will have its largest presence ever at ConExpo/Con-Agg 2023 in Las Vegas.

Outside in the Silver Lot, John Deere and the Wirtgen Group will combine efforts for the first time to encompass a single cohesive booth showcasing both companies’ latest machines and technologies.

An additional 10,000 square feet in the West Hall will be dedicated to the future of John Deere construction equipment and John Deere Power Systems.

“The John Deere and the Wirtgen Group presence offers customers an engaging experience and an all-encompassing snapshot of the future of construction through industry-leading equipment and technology,” according to Deere.

Deere acquired the Wirtgen Group brands in 2017 for $5.2 billion, making it the first manufacturer to have crushing, screening and mobile equipment all under one company. Before the acquisition, Deere did not manufacture any roadbuilding equipment such as pavers and compactors. At the time of the sale, the company said it considered Wirtgen “the leading manufacturer worldwide of road construction equipment.”

The booth was designed with a production system strategy in mind. To assist customers, four production systems – aggregates, site development, roadbuilding and underground – were created to emphasize the core business areas.

According to Deere, each production system will showcase components, equipment and features resented by John Deere and Wirtgen Group representatives.

Between the two brands, 68 machines will be featured throughout the booth. In addition, John Deere said there will be 36 world premieres of brand-new equipment for construction, roadbuilding and compact machines.

Among the equipment slated to be featured:

Six machines that feature SmartGrade control. Wirtgen Group machines equipped with the latest technologies such as Wirtgen Performance Tracker, AutoPilot 2.0, 3D Paving, Smart Compact and Spective Connect.

Nine compact construction machines will be on display, such as skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, compact excavators and compact wheel loaders.

Nine machines powered by electric or hybrid electric technology.

One center feature area for the future generation of Deere-built excavators.

There will be three educational sessions featuring commentary from John Deere or Wirtgen Group experts: