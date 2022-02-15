K-Tec and Ashland Acquired by Kinperium Industries

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Feb 15, 2022
K-Tech Earthmovers and Ashland Industries scrapers on a mass excavation project.
K-Tec Earthmovers

Kinperium Industries has partnered with the owners and management of K-Tec Earthmovers and Ashland Industries, K.A. Group, to acquire a majority stake of the pull-pan earthmoving scrapers and implements manufacturers. The financial terms of the deal, which closed January 31, were not disclosed.

The two scraper brands merged in 2020, maintaining production facilities in Rosenort, Manitoba, Canada and Ashland, Wisconsin. Under the new ownership, both locations plan to add staff and expand their manufacturing facilities to fulfill the existing order book of earthmoving equipment and meet aggressive new production goals.

“Our new partnership with K-Tec and Ashland is truly groundbreaking,” said Bill Kostenko, chairman of Kinperium Industries Inc. “Ashland has a deep heritage of success in the agricultural and industrial construction markets, while K-Tec’s quality, rugged earthmoving equipment excels in the heavy construction and mining markets. We believe that these complementary brands are well-positioned to expand their industry-leading market share, and Kinperium looks forward to supporting the long-term growth of the organization. One of the major factors that attracted us to the K.A. Group is the strength and enthusiasm of the management team. We look forward to supporting this existing team to continue the momentum that they have created for the K.A. Group.”

“Kinperium is a family office which focuses on the generational, stable success of businesses,” said Mike Palitsky, president and CEO of K.A. Group. “I firmly believe that this structure is exactly in line with the culture that we are enjoying at K.A. Group today. From the start, we identified Kinperium as our number one partner candidate. We are thankful that we can now begin our working relationship together for a promising future of long-term growth.”

“K.A. Group also sincerely thanks our previous owner group, Owner Resource Group for their foundational support, connections and structure that they established for our company to flourish over the last three  years.”

Kinperium Industries is a family office that invests in long-term sustainable businesses with strong management teams and potential for growth. Existing Kinperium investments include Blue Giant Equipment Corporation, Blue Giant Lifts and United Rotary Brush Corporation.

Related Stories
The redesigned Cat 651 Wheel Tractor Scraper.
Graders/Scrapers
It's back!: Caterpillar reintroduces 651 Wheel Tractor Scraper
Cat 120 GC Motor Grader for small contractors and municipalities.
Graders/Scrapers
Cat Debuts its Lightest Motor Grader, the Economical 120 GC
Hqdefault 60a83507bdf65
Graders/Scrapers
Video: Deere Expert Explains How Motor Graders Have Evolved | The Dirt #25
Eqw jd Gp Motor Grader 01 Scaled
Graders/Scrapers
Video: How John Deere Just Made Its Best Motor Graders Even Better
Top Stories
contractor-faces-excavation-violations
Collectors Corner
Contractor Cited in Double Fatality Now Facing $625,000 in New Penalties
OSHA finds workers in an unprotected excavation less than six months after two employees died on an excavation site.
2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone pickup truck
Pickups
Toyota to Roll Out Flagship 2022 Tundra Capstone in Spring
Photo
Heavy equipment
Federal Contruction Project Damages Prehistoric Site
Takeuchi TB20e electric compact excavator parked in front of a United Rentals store.
Compact Excavators
Takeuchi's New TB20e Electric Excavator Makes its Debut at United Rentals
E-Transit coming off line in Kansas City plant
Equipment
Ford's New All-Electric E-Transit Vans Rolling Out to Customers
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Essential Preventive Maintenance Tips for Farm Equipment
You know the feeling: You’ve got planting or harvesting to do, and one of your machines has decided this is the day it wants a break. Download to read more!
DownloadView All