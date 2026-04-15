Kubota plans on pushing its compact construction equipment to its limits at a new $30 million test center in Salina, Kansas.

The agricultural and construction equipment manufacturer broke ground on the 57,000-square-foot facility on April 10, calling the investment a “long-term commitment to designing, engineering, and validating compact construction equipment in North America for customers across the region.”

Kubota says the new facility will support the expansion of its construction equipment line-up by accelerating development cycles and improving local field-validated performance. It currently manufactures compact excavators, stand-on compact loaders, compact track loaders, skid steers, wheel loaders and tractor loader backhoes.

Kubota ranked second in new financed construction equipment sales in the U.S. in 2025, with more than 30,000 units sold, according to Fusable’s EDA equipment finance data.



“This investment reflects Kubota’s confidence in the North American construction market and our commitment to engineering machines that are built for the realities of North American jobsites,” said Brian Arnold, General Manager of Kubota’s North America Manufacturing Unit. “Bringing expanded testing and validation capabilities to the U.S. strengthens our supply chain, accelerates development, and ensures we deliver high performing compact equipment our customers can count on, supported by a strong dealer network focused on service, parts availability, and keeping customers productive on the job.”



Kubota established its current Construction Equipment Research and Development North America (CERDNA) operation in Salina in 2021. The facility aims to bring engineering, testing and validation activities closer to customers, ensuring equipment is engineered specifically to meet North American jobsite demands. This investment marks the next phase of growth for the company’s construction equipment business.



Kubota subsidiary Great Plains Mfg. will oversee the building design. The new test center will enable “rigorous performance, durability, and reliability testing under controlled, repeatable conditions that replicate real-world construction applications,” the company says.



“This expansion is a clear statement of Kubota’s long-term commitment to investing in America and growing our compact construction business here,” said Todd Stucke, President of Kubota North America. “Kansas has been a strong partner, and the Salina facility will play a critical role as we continue to expand our construction equipment portfolio and support customers across North America.”