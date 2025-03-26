AGC Offering Online Mental Health, Suicide Prevention Course for Construction Industry

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Mar 26, 2025
worker in hard hat orange vest bent down with head in hands
AGC's self-paced course is designed to help construction supervisors provide mental health resources and support for workers.
Adobe Stock

Associated General Contractors of America has a new, online and self-paced mental health and suicide prevention course designed to help construction supervisors provide resources and support for workers.

The roughly three-hour course covers key topics such as the risk factors for mental health challenges and suicide in construction, how to cultivate a psychologically safe work culture, identifying and approaching employees in need, leadership and employee engagement, and human resources considerations.

AGC developed the course to address the fact the construction sector has one of the highest suicide rates among all professions. The association collaborated with industry leaders and mental health professionals to develop an educational program to equip supervisors with the knowledge and skills to identify and support struggling workers, care for themselves, and become a catalyst for change within their organizations. 

{Related Content: Construction’s Silent Killer}

The five-module course is free for AGC members and $49 per person for non-members.

Participants must complete all five modules to be eligible to earn continuing education credits. AGC is accredited by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) and offers IACET CEUs for its learning events that comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard.  IACET is recognized internationally as a standard development organization and accrediting body that promotes quality of continuing education and training.

To learn more and to enroll in the course, click here.

 

Related Stories
Construction worker sitting on the ground in despair
Health & wellness
How Skanska is Supporting Employee Mental Health
workers talking on jobsite
Health & wellness
AGC Forum: Communication is Key in Battle Against Mental Health Challenges
episode 78 the dirt suicide prevention text over an image of a construction worker in a safety vest sitting and leaning against a wall
Health & wellness
Video: What Can Be Done About Construction’s Alarming Suicide Rate?
Top Stories
2026 1500 Ramcharger pickup truck silver driving on road
Pickups
2026 1500 Ramcharger Range-Extended EV Pickup to Hit Dealers This Year
The electric pickup with a range-extending onboard gas-powered generator boasts a 690-mile range and 14,000-pound towing capacity.
Cyberx mini track loader with bucket
Compact Utility Loaders
CyberX Remote-Control, Electric Mini Track Loader Comes to U.S. (Video)
Maxresdefault 67e17926dc2a3
Vintage Equipment
Video: The Wonderful Quirkiness of Antique Hit & Miss Engines
Deere 460 P-Tier Articulated dump truck
Off-Road Trucks
Deere Unveils Next-Gen Articulated Dump Trucks with New Engine, Camera System
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Featured Sponsor
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
3 OTR Air Pressure Tire Tips You Must Know
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All