AGC's self-paced course is designed to help construction supervisors provide mental health resources and support for workers.

Associated General Contractors of America has a new, online and self-paced mental health and suicide prevention course designed to help construction supervisors provide resources and support for workers.

The roughly three-hour course covers key topics such as the risk factors for mental health challenges and suicide in construction, how to cultivate a psychologically safe work culture, identifying and approaching employees in need, leadership and employee engagement, and human resources considerations.

AGC developed the course to address the fact the construction sector has one of the highest suicide rates among all professions. The association collaborated with industry leaders and mental health professionals to develop an educational program to equip supervisors with the knowledge and skills to identify and support struggling workers, care for themselves, and become a catalyst for change within their organizations.

The five-module course is free for AGC members and $49 per person for non-members.

Participants must complete all five modules to be eligible to earn continuing education credits. AGC is accredited by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) and offers IACET CEUs for its learning events that comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard. IACET is recognized internationally as a standard development organization and accrediting body that promotes quality of continuing education and training.

To learn more and to enroll in the course, click here.