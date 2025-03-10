Fusable Appoints Kate Cassino to Lead Next Phase of Growth

TPS Staff
Mar 10, 2025
Fusable, a leader in data-driven solutions for the trucking, agriculture and construction industries and parent company of TPS, CCJ, Overdrive and Equipment World, has announced the appointment of Kate Cassino as its new CEO, effective March 3, 2025. 

Cassino is a highly accomplished strategic and operational leader with a proven track record of driving growth within technology-driven businesses. Her extensive experience spans diverse sectors, including education technology, data analytics and information services. 

Most recently, Cassino served as CEO of Flatiron School, a workforce training provider focused on 21st-century technical skills. During her tenure, she successfully pivoted the business to prioritize B2B enterprise sales while improving margins in the direct-to-consumer training segment. Prior, Cassino was CEO of Hobsons, a global education technology company and served as CEO of Dodge Data and Analytics. 

“Kate is a proven leader with deep expertise in technology-driven businesses. Her track record of accelerating growth and strengthening company culture sets her apart,” said Jim Lindner, executive chairman of Fusable. “We are confident that under her leadership, Kate will build on Fusable's foundation of data innovation and deepen our valued customer relationships.” 

Cassino is a strong advocate for women’s leadership and served as an inaugural board member of McGraw Hill’s Women in Networking Success organization. She serves on the Board of Directors for Branching Minds, a private-equity-backed educational technology platform. 

Cassino holds a B.A. in English and Education from Columbia University, Barnard College, and has completed an Executive Education Program at Columbia Business School. 

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to lead Fusable through its next phase of growth,” said Cassino. “Fusable has a strong foundation of exceptional products and services, and I’m confident we can unlock significant potential together.” 

Fusable is a portfolio company of Aurora Capital Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm located in Los Angeles.

