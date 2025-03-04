After a judge ruled recently Biden lacked the authority to mandate the labor agreements, some agencies have removed them, with more expected to follow.

Editor's Note: This article was updated March 4, 2025, with news concerning an apparent change in the Department of Veterans Affairs' approach to project labor agreements.

Government agencies are rolling back a mandate of the former Biden administration that contractors on large federal construction projects set labor agreements with unions.

After a judge ruled January 19 that the PLA requirement on construction projects over $35 million violated open-competition regulations and overstepped presidential authority, the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs banned the agreements on their contracts. (It now appears the VA has reversed its PLA ban on one project.) The General Services Administration didn’t go quite as far but has issued an exception to the PLA mandate on a land port of entry project on the U.S. border.

Opponents of PLAs expect other agencies to follow suit.

The changes follow bid protests by contractors that opposed the PLA mandate on projects they had bid on or planned to bid on. The Associated General Contractors worked with the contractors, who are also AGC members, and a law firm to try a different approach to the typical court challenge. The result was a faster ruling in favor of the contractors through the U.S. Court of Federal Claims rather than suing through U.S. District Court. The ruling also ended up being broader than just the individual protests.

“We worked at crafting what we think was a pretty novel approach,” said Brian Turmail, AGC vice president of public affairs and workforce. “We worked with a law firm to craft a bid protest strategy. So it took it through the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, which we figured was going to be a quicker approach and an easier one to get a victory.

“The risk all along was that the judge would just rule in favor of each individual bid, as opposed to issue a more sweeping ruling, and we ended up getting the best possible scenario.”

Judge’s Order

President Joe Biden issued an executive order February 4, 2022, requiring PLAs on federal construction projects over $35 million. At the time, the administration estimated the order could affect $262 billion in federal government construction contracting and nearly 200,000 workers.

Before that, PLAs had bounced back and forth from being banned by Republican administrations and being encouraged by Democratic administrations. Biden’s order went the furthest by issuing a mandate.

“For all intents and purposes, mandating a project labor agreement … essentially limits federal construction procurement to firms that are already partnered with organized labor or willing to partner with organized labor to do the work,” Turmail said. “… It excludes a large portion of the construction market from federal construction, which doesn't make sense in an environment where most firms are struggling to find enough people to hire.”

In April, seven contractors filed bid protests with the Federal Claims Court. Judge Ryan T. Holte ruled January 19 that mandating PLAs violated federal rules requiring “full and open” market competition for government contracts. He also ruled that Biden did not have the authority to mandate PLAs by executive order.

AGC worked with the Fox Rothschild law firm to file the claim on behalf of five contractors, and the Smith Currie Ole law firm represented the sixth company.

Are Federal PLAs Dead?

After the judge’s order, agencies began pulling back on PLA requirements:

On February 7, the Department of Defense ordered contracting officers to stop requiring PLAs and to amend bid solicitations to remove them.

On February 12, the General Services Administration issued an exception to the rule for construction of a land port of entry project. It did not ban PLAs outright, instead allowing for exceptions under certain conditions, such as if they prevented adequate competition.

On February 13, the Department of Veterans Affairs removed the PLA requirement on all of its contracting activities. (However, a bid solicitation by the department for design-build services to replace the seismically deficient Animal Research Buildings 47 and 103 at Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center in North Hills, California, reinstated a previously revoked PLA on March 3. AGC says this has caused "mass confusion for general contractors interested in such work."

AGC believes more agencies will follow suit. “We haven't seen them pull back everywhere, but our expectation is it’s just a question of time,” Turmail said.

He says the AGC has been encouraging other agencies to follow the lead of the Defense Department in rescinding PLAs and has also been in discussion with the Trump administration to repeal the Biden order. “Right now, the departments are essentially declaring an exemption to those mandates because of the court decision, but it'd be a lot cleaner just to get them off the books,” he said

Jacob W. Scott, a partner in the Smith Currie Oles firm that represented one of the contractors, also believes it is only a matter of time before mandatory PLAs are eliminated government-wide.

In a recent blog, he wrote that the DoD and GSA’s actions “likely spell the death of the PLA requirement.”

Seven Contracts with PLAs Rescinded

Since the judge’s ruling, bid solicitations for four of the seven federal construction projects protested have been canceled to accept a new round of bids without PLAs, and three of the bid solicitations have been amended to remove the requirement.

Here’s a rundown of each of those projects and the protesting contractors, as reported in court records: