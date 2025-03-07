"The Ranch": Kobelco Opens Customer Center in Texas (Video)

man operates a kobelco machine
Customers can arrange a visit to The Ranch through their local Kobelco dealers.
Kobelco

Kobelco USA’s new Texas facility – dubbed “The Ranch” – is designed to facilitate interactions between dealers and customers and enable equipment demonstrations.

Established on 15 acres in Hockley, the $6.5 million facility boasts a 10,000-square-foot training and entertainment area. An expansive outdoor demo space allows customers to see Kobelco’s equipment lineup in real-world scenarios and get a hands-on understanding of what it offers. Customers will have the opportunity to operate the machines and compare them directly with competitors.

Watch a video showing what The Ranch has to offer at the end of this story.

Once inside, customers have access to a training session hub for learning more about Kobelco equipment. The Ranch places an emphasis on fostering relationships among customers and dealers and comes equipped with the amenities to make that happen. Arriving customers will find a full kitchen, barbecue grill, pool table, corn hole boards.

Visitors can tour the Kobelco Construction Machinery USA headquarters in nearby Katy, Texas, and then receive classroom training at The Ranch. Visitors then form teams and take part in the Kobelco “Rodeo Games” and attempt to complete different challenges while operating Kobelco equipment.

Kobelco dealer Houston Heavy Machinery has a location 25 minutes away and provides support for the equipment demonstrations.

